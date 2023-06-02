Whispering Keys in Diablo 4 are required to open Silent Chests, a special loot source that has the chance of rewarding Legendary gear.

It's a good idea to stock up on these keys to make sure you don't miss out on good loot, as Silent Chests don't stay around forever. Although do keep in mind that Silent Chests aren't guaranteed to contain Legendary or rarer drops, they just have a greater chance than ordinary chests.

We've got a quick explainer on how to get Whispering Keys in Diablo 4 below, as well as a details on how Silent Chests work.

How to get Whispering Keys in Diablo 4

To get Whispering Keys in Diablo 4 you have to go to a Purveyor of Curiosities vendor in a city and buy them with Murmuring Obols. The first Purveyor of Curiosities you come across is in Kyovashad in the Fractured Peaks region. They're located in the southeastern side of the city.

It costs 20 Murmuring Obols to buy one Whispering Key.

If you're just starting out, you might not have any Murmuring Obols just yet. To get Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4 you have to complete events throughout Sanctuary. The most common events are World Events, marked by an orange circle on your map, but they're not a guaranteed occurrence.

It's a good idea to complete events when you come across them to build up Murmuring Obols, as you can spend them at Purveyor of Curiosities vendors for randomised armor as well as Whispering Keys.

There's only a small chance of getting good armor from a Purveyor of Curiosities vendor, but events don't take too long to complete, and anything you can do to increase your odds of getting a Legendary item is recommended.

As for the Whispering Keys, they unlock Silent Chests, which also have the chance of dropping Legendary loot.

Diablo 4 Silent Chests explained

A Silent Chest.

Silent Chests randomly spawn in place of ordinary chests in Diablo 4, and when you use a Whispering Key to open one, there's a greater chance you get Legendary loot. It's not a gaurantee, however, as even common gear can drop from a Silent Chest.

You can spot a Silent Chest by looking out for a glowing golden chain wrapped around the chest.

If you log off, or wander from the area containing a Silent Chest for too long, it will disappear, so we recommend stocking up on Whispering Keys and opening every Silent Chest you come across. Even a small chance of getting Legendary - or higher-rarity - loot is never a bad thing!

If you don't have a Whispering Key when you find a Silent Chest, use the teleport fuction (down on a controller d-pad, or 'T' on PC) to quickly head back to the nearest town and buy one from the Purveyor of Curiosities vendor. You can then use this portal to teleport right back to the Silent Chest.

For more help in Diablo 4 you can check out our class tier list and Gem list pages.