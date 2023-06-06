Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4 are required to buy randomised gear from Purveyor of Curiosities vendors, which includes Legendary drops.

You can also spend your Obols on Whispering Keys, which open special Silent Chests, another potential source of Legendary weapons and armor.

To help you out on your journey throughout Sanctuary, we've detailed how to get Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4 below, along with how to upgrade Murmuring Obols capacity, and what the Purveyor of Curiosities Murmuring Obols prices are.

How to get Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4

All of the ways we know of that you can get Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4 are:

World Events

Dungeon Events

Cellar Events

Quest rewards

Murmuring Caches

The best way to get Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4 is to complete events. The most common events are World Events, marked by an orange circle on your map, but they're not a guaranteed occurrence.

However, unless you're having server issues, there's likely a World Event happening somewhere on the map, so keep an eye out for that orange circle if you want a quick way to get more Murmuring Obols. Just keep in mind that World Bosses like Ashava don't count as World Events.

It's also worth noting that if you complete the bonus objective, you get even more Obols. The exact amounts vary, depending on what World Tier you're playing on, so it's a good idea to keep an eye on the right-hand side of the screen while in a World Event to see what the bonus objective is.

Dungeon and Cellar Events

Dungeon and Cellar Events mostly work the exact same as World Events, but there are some bonus activities in Dungeons like Cursed Chests, Cursed Shrines, and the terrifying Butcher that don't seem to reward Murmuring Obols in our experience. So stick to completing objectives in the orange circles if you're only after Obols.

These symbols tell you where to find Dungeons.

Quest rewards

We've also got some Murmuring Obols by completing side quests like the Secret of the Spring, but these might be randomised rewards.

Murmuring Caches

Opening quest chests and speaking with NPCs to complete side quests will sometimes give you Murmuring Obols, but you'll also have to claim them occasionally by opening Murmuring Caches from your inventory.

We've only received Murmuring Caches as side quest rewards, but it might be possible to get them from other sources as well.

Murmuring Caches can be opened from this inventory screen.

How to upgrade Murmuring Obols capacity in Diablo 4

It's a good idea to continuously spend your Obols as you get them because they're fairly easy to farm with Events, and they have a maimum cap, so you can't just save them all up and spend them at once.

However you can save them for longer if you increase your maximum Obol cap. To upgrade your Murmuring Obols capacity in Diablo 4 you have to claim Renown rewards and find certain Altar of Lilith statues.

However, the Renown Obol capacity upgrade isn't available until you unlock World Tier 3, so if you're just starting out we recommend finding Altars of Lilith instead of farming Renown to increase your Murmuring Obol Capacity.

Diablo 4 Purveyor of Curiosities Murmuring Obols prices

For quick reference, here's all of the Purveyor of Curiosities Murmuring Obols prices in Diablo 4:

Axe - 50 Obols

Sword - 50 Obols

Mace - 50 Obols

Two-Handed Axe - 75 Obols

Two-Handed Sword - 75 Obols

Two-Handed Hammer - 75 Obols

Cap - 40 Obols

Tunic - 40 Obols

Gloves - 40 Obols

Boosts - 40 Obols

Pants - 40 Obols

All the best getting Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4!