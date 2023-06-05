How to find and defeat the Butcher in Diablo 4
You’re his next fresh meat.
When playing Diablo 4, you might have to fight – or run from – Butcher, a classic character in the series who is all about chasing his next prey.
Sure there is Lilith in Diablo 4, but the first time you see her in the game is hardly as memorable as with Butcher. There is fear and terror, but you, later, will laugh when remembering how quickly your character died after you took his first hook.
Now, if you consider yourself ready for this challenge and it’s not afraid of this fierce demon, we got you covered with this guide on how to find and defeat the Butcher in Diablo 4.
How to find the Butcher in Diablo 4
If you want to fight his powerful enemy, you need to first find the Butcher, which is a little bit complicated since the Butcher appears randomly in any dungeons of the game.
There isn’t a specific time nor a rotation of dungeons to follow in order to raise your chances to find this powerful enemy also. So, if you want to find the Butcher, you should run the dungeons in the game and he may spawn.
It’s also important to know that, in case you have already found him, you won’t find him in the same place right after. The Butcher despawn in case you die when fighting him.
In case you aren’t familiar with the Butcher and worried about not seeing him, you don’t need to worry. You’re going to hear the Butcher saying 'Fresh Meat' as soon as he sees you. He is stronger than your regular Elite enemy, so don’t get too confident when you see he has the same level as you.
In case you defeat him, the Butcher usually drops good weapons or pieces of armor. But to send him back to Hell, well, you need a strategy.
How to defeat the Butcher in Diablo 4
Butcher is a difficult enemy to face, especially if you’re a new player, and just got your level 10 Druid ready to run a new dungeon. But, since practicing is not a viable pathway to improve your chances of beating him, the solution is to be prepared for when the occasion arises.
Butcher has a simple move set and once you have it figured out, you might have a shot. First, the Butcher is going to hit you with melee attacks and you want to keep your distance. This is easier said than done since the Butcher runs pretty fast. Using skills such as the Sorcerer’s Teleport or the Rogue’s Dash is extremely useful in this situation.
When running from the Butcher, a good strategy is to try to keep going back and forth on the same path, while kiting him. By doing this, it’s easier for you to memorize the path and prevent getting stuck in a bad position.
Eventually, the Butcher uses a charge attack. This one not only takes a good amount of health but also stuns you. Be prepared for when he charges to dodge it.
Now, the Butcher has two other abilities which you should know about. He has a Scream, similar to the Barbarian, that slows you for a brief period of time. Since you can’t avoid this attack, you might want to start using potions.
Next, whenever you are distant from him, the Butcher might try to hook you. With this ability, he pushes you back to him and stuns you. Regardless of this attack having a limit in terms of range, to increase your chances of dodging his hook, try to meander as you run from him.
Good luck fighting the Butcher!