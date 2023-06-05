When playing Diablo 4, you might have to fight – or run from – Butcher, a classic character in the series who is all about chasing his next prey.

Sure there is Lilith in Diablo 4, but the first time you see her in the game is hardly as memorable as with Butcher. There is fear and terror, but you, later, will laugh when remembering how quickly your character died after you took his first hook.

Now, if you consider yourself ready for this challenge and it’s not afraid of this fierce demon, we got you covered with this guide on how to find and defeat the Butcher in Diablo 4.

How to find the Butcher in Diablo 4 If you want to fight his powerful enemy, you need to first find the Butcher, which is a little bit complicated since the Butcher appears randomly in any dungeons of the game. There isn’t a specific time nor a rotation of dungeons to follow in order to raise your chances to find this powerful enemy also. So, if you want to find the Butcher, you should run the dungeons in the game and he may spawn. It’s also important to know that, in case you have already found him, you won’t find him in the same place right after. The Butcher despawn in case you die when fighting him. In case you aren’t familiar with the Butcher and worried about not seeing him, you don’t need to worry. You’re going to hear the Butcher saying 'Fresh Meat' as soon as he sees you. He is stronger than your regular Elite enemy, so don’t get too confident when you see he has the same level as you. In case you defeat him, the Butcher usually drops good weapons or pieces of armor. But to send him back to Hell, well, you need a strategy.