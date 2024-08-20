Watch today's Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 showcase here with us
Pre-show at 6.30pm UK, full show at 7pm.Live
Just when Geoff Keighley had started to fade from your memory, he comes rubber-banding back with a vengeance - snap! It's Gamescom week and it kicks off with Opening Night Live this evening from 7pm UK time (other Opening Night Live timings here). A pre-show with additional announcements will begin at 6.30pm UK. We'll be watching and reporting on it live, as always, right here, so you can either keep abreast of announcements while you do something else, or you can join in with your thoughtful and amusing comments. Please keep us company. Please.
What do we expect to see today? Well, probably Geoff Keighley, but also the new Indiana Jones game, Monster Hunter Wilds, and Dune Awakening. We're also expecting Little Nightmares creator Tarsier to unveil its new project, which could be exciting. On top of that: Diablo 4 expansion Vessel of Hatred, Civilization 7, hero shooter Marvel Rivals, Lost Records (the project made by the creators of Life is Strange), Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (which was recently delayed), and Black Ops 6. Keighley's best pal Hideo Kojima has also been tweeting enigmatic silhouetted pictures of actors who are presumably playing roles in Death Stranding 2.
And before you ask, "Yes, there will be new game announcements," Keighley said on X.
The show is expected to run for two hours. Maybe go to the toilet before it starts.
Meanwhile, from the Gamescom show floor...
Earl-Grey says: Just like how the near-mythical beast Michael Bublé's traditional emergence from his cave signals the imminent arrival of The Festive Season, Keighley's appearance signals that Summer will give way to Autumn and the Season of Hot Chocolate and Comforting Spices will soon be upon us.Haha I love this.
This Way Out says: There is also a pre show event with Delayed Input's Kyle Bosman starting half an hour before the main show. Even if the games are main show worthy, I'm sure Kyle will find a way to make it entertaining.That is a good point. I shall swiftly amend - swoosh!
Sorry.