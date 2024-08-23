Diablo 4's March of the Goblins event is back

Diablo 4's March of the Goblins event is making a return next week.

Blizzard hosted a March of the Goblins event across both Diablo 4 and Diablo Immortal in June as a thank you "for being part of the Diablo community through another year of fighting back the demonic forces of Hell". And it seems the event was so successful Blizzard is bringing it back again.

From 27th August to 3rd September, you'll be able to seek out "hordes of these treasure hoarders to pilfer their loot bags for increased gold and coveted drops".

"Lo and behold, reports of Treasure Goblin sightings have been significantly higher than normal!" the team teases. "High and low these pesky buggers will go, stopping at nothing to amass Sanctuary's riches for themselves."

The Season of the Infernal Hordes is now live, of course. Along with over 50 new Uniques and Legendaries up for grabs, there's also a new battle pass, season journey, and seasonal progression rewards.

Whilst the franchise has long been associated with its dedicated PC fanbase, an email sent from Xbox president Sarah Bond in April intimated that Diablo 4 – which was acquired by Microsoft as part of its $68.7m acquisition of Activision Blizzard, of course – is more popular on the Xbox console system, even though the RPG is also available on PC and PlayStation consoles, too.