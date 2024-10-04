Diablo 4 first Microsoft game to land itself a PS5 Pro Enhanced label

Diablo 4, which is developed by the Microsoft-owned Blizzard, will be getting the PS5 Pro Enhanced label on the release of Sony's console.

That will include the forthcoming expansion Vessel of Hatred, which is set to release on 7th/8th October, depending on which side of the pond you are.

News of Diablo 4's PS5 Pro Enhanced status comes from Blizzard's own Rod Fergusson.

"Very proud of our hardworking team to make this happen," Fergusson wrote on social media platform X, before promising more details to come further down the line.

This all means Diablo 4 players with a PS5 Pro will be able to take full advantage of the console's improved features, such as advanced ray tracing and a GPU that enables up to 45 percent faster rendering, thanks to a free software update.

I've been getting this question quite a bit recently and I'm happy to say that Diablo IV and Vessel of Hatred will indeed be PS5 Pro Enhanced!

Very proud of our hardworking team to make this happen. More details at a later date. https://t.co/rvtUgmu6Ie — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) October 3, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

On the PlayStation 5 Pro's announcement last month, it was revealed several titles will be patched up to that PS5 Pro Enhanced level. Many of the games listed at this time were from Sony's own first-party studios, such as Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart from Insomniac Games, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered by Naughty Dog and Bluepoint's Demon's Souls.

You can check out the full list of PS5 Pro Enhanced games (so far, at least) in our handy guide here.

As for the PS5 Pro itself, that chap will set you back £700 for the digital-only console, with a further £24.99 for the vertical stand and an additional £99.99 for the separate disc drive.