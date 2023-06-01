Diablo 4 Druid best build, skills, aspects, gear and gems

Sanctuary is a place where different cultures have thrived and, in Diablo 4, the Druids have learned to become one with the spirits and nature. If this sounds like you, then it's a good idea to know the best Druid build.

Choosing which class to play in Diablo 4 is an important step considering you can’t change it during the game and each class has a very distinct kit. There are classes that allow you to jump into action such as the Barbarians or burst enemies from afar, such as the Sorcerers.

Druid in Diablo 4 is a very solid class that has a good kit, although it doesn’t excel in any role. To make the most out of this class, we’ve prepared this guide covering the best Druid build which gives a rundown of how to play as the Druid, the best skills as well as aspects you should equip, best gear, and gems you should run with this class.

How to play as the Druid in Diablo 4 When compared to the other classes you can play with in Diablo 4, the Druid stands out because of how balanced the class’s kit is. It not only gives you quite good tools that improve survivability, but the Druid also has some solid skills to cause damage, although you won’t reach expressive numbers. In addition to all of that, the Druid is one of the easiest classes to play with. One important downside of this class that you should keep in mind is that Spirit, its resource to cast core skills, is not automatically replenished and the class has very few tools to improve this aspect. This build makes the most out of these qualities invovles utilizing the class Werebear form and some passives you have access to. The concept behind it is to start attacking enemies with your Basic Skill Maul as well as your Wolves to lure enemies, generate Spirit points, and Fortify you. Try to cast Hurricane and Debilitating Roar whenever they’re available to maximize your passives. Once you have enough Spirit points, you can then start using your Core Skill Pulverize. This simple combination is quite potent with this build mostly because of the Overpower effect. In Diablo 4, Overpower is bonus damage you can cause based on your current life plus Fortify. So, considering you’re going to be consistently fortified in addition to the fact that, due to the enhanced version of Pulverize, this skill is always going to be Overpowered from time to time, your Druid will hit hard. While building up Fortify to attack enemies your focus, this build also has tools to mitigate damage, lowering the chances of you getting killed or running out of potions. In any case, you always have the Ultimate Skill Grizzly Rage to help you clear a room full of enemies or kill a boss quickly.

Diablo 4 Druid best skills Here you can find all the skills you must unlock and maximize first to make this Druid build work properly in Diablo 4. There are a few nodes in the Skill Tree where there is room for more flexibility, but in general, it's important to follow the list. As explained, this is a build based on Shapeshifting, using the Werebear form to convert fortitude into damage. Basic Node Maul: This is your basic attack which transforms you into a bear for some time while you slash enemies. With the Enhanced Maul, you receive Fortify based on your Base Life every time an enemy is hit by Maul. Be sure to also pick the Wild Maul upgrade which gives you a good chance of Knocking enemies Down. Core Node Heart of the Wild: You need to spend at least one Skill Point on this passive to unlock another one, but this is not a bad ability, considering it increases your Maximum Spirit.

This is a passive you have access to through Heart of the Wild and it will increase the amount of Spirit your Basic Skills generate. Since there aren’t as many tools as we would like in Druid’s kit to help generate resources, having this passive up is extremely helpful. Pulverize: One of your main damage sources in this build, Pulverize shapeshifts you into a Werebear to slam the ground, hitting all surrounding enemies. Initially, it doesn’t deal as much damage, but once you have access to Enhanced Pulverize which grants you a Pulverize buffed by Overpower from time to time, and the Raging Pulveriza upgrade which stuns enemies hit by the Overpowered Pulverize, you will start seeing the numbers going up. Defensive Node When it comes to which skill you should pick in the Defensive Node, while Debilitating Roar is your best option since it synergizes pretty well with all the other bear skills, you should know the Blood Howl is an option you can consider in case you feel a lack of Spirits. Blood Howl: The first tier of this skill heals you based on your Maximum Life whenever you cast it. Because it has a considerably low Cooldown, it gives Druids a good sustain. With the Enhanced Blood Howl you get a cooldown reduction when enemies are killed, and by upgrading it to Innate Blood Howl you receive Spirit points when casting the skill.

Diablo 4 Druid best aspects When it comes for the best aspects for Druids in Diablo 4, we begin with the Shockwave Aspect, the best aspect for this build. It adds to Pulverize the effect of creating a shockwave that deals a percentage of damage to enemies. This aspect is incredibly powerful and it must be your priority. Right after, we have the Alpha aspect. It transforms your wolves into Werewolves, increases their damage, and they can now inflict Rabies that leaves a damage-over-time stack on enemies. Another solid option to run with this build is the Aspect of Retaliation increases the damage you deal with your Core Skill based on your Fortify. Druid has access to some pretty interesting aspects that can massively improve this build. It’s important to keep in mind that this build is not tied to aspects, so it still works if you don’t have them.

Diablo 4 Druid best gear When running this Druid build in Diablo 4, you want to equip pieces of gear that raise your most important attributes, such as Overpower damage and Maximum Life. It’s important to know that, in case your gear comes with any of the four main attributes, you should prioritize Willpower, Dexterity, and Intelligence. These are responsible for increasing Overpower and Skill damage, Critical Strike, and Resource Regeneration.