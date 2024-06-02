Diablo 4 celebrates its first anniversary by giving you "a goblin's heap" of free gifts

"Come one, come all" – Diablo 4 is about to celebrate its first anniversary, and Blizzard has "a goblin's heap of rewards" to mark the occasion.

As a thank you "for being part of the Diablo community through another year of fighting back the demonic forces of Hell", the March of the Goblins will kick off next week across both Diablo 4 and Diablo Immortal, which is also marking its second anniversary.

First off, you can claim a free cosmetic gift from the Shop in Diablo 4 from 6th June, and you'll have "until 20th June to claim all of these gifts". At the same time, you'll see a boost in Treasure Goblin activity across the Sanctuary, "with Horadric scholars foretelling the contents of their greed-filled bags rumoured to be richer than ever before".

"The townsfolks are predicting that greed shrines will appear with increased frequency, bolstering the riches of these shrewd goblins. Even stranger still, while in Dungeons, Goblins are supposedly appearing in pairs… with some tall tales insisting an even larger pack of them together," the team teases in a lengthy blog post.

But that's not all. During the "anniversary edition of Mother's Blessing", you can earn a 25 percent XP bonus and a 50 percent multiplicative increase in gold, too, for a full 10 days.

"Lilith blesses all her children, as this bonus applies to both Seasonal and Eternal Realms, and all World Tiers," the post explains. "This bonus also stacks, so pair it with Elixirs and the Urn of Aggression to maximize your experience gains while killing Monsters. Use this limited-time boost to carve through ranks of the Battle Pass, climb to higher Levels and World Tiers with burning swiftness, complete your Season Journey, and level multiple characters to their maximum potential."

As for Diablo Immortal? From 6th June until the end of the month, you'll be able to loot treasure in the Trial of Plunder and take on Diablo 4's Avarice in the Gold-Cursed Goliath boss fight. And the goblins are marching through Immortal, too, offering anniversary-themed weekly tasks to boost your gold and progression.

"The Gold-Cursed will not be easily felled in his rampage," Blizzard explains. "Competing in the Trial of Plunder has a chance to earn you a Gold-Cursed Portal, which can be used to summon a portal that teleports you to Avarice immediately. There is also a chance to encounter a Gold-Cursed Portal randomly in the wild, teleporting you directly to slay this greedy behemoth."

Players will also be able to claim a "mysterious band news quality 2, five-star Stormvault Legendary Gem", too.

For the full rundown, head on over to the official website.

Whilst the franchise has long been associated with its dedicated PC fanbase, an email sent from Xbox president Sarah Bond in April intimated that Diablo 4 – which was acquired by Microsoft as part of its $68.7m acquisition of Activision Blizzard, of course – is more popular on the Xbox console system, even though the RPG is also available on PC and PlayStation consoles, too.