The Secret of the Spring is a side quest in the Fractured Peaks region of Diablo 4.

After you pick up a note guiding you to the quest area, you can't complete the quest until you solve a riddle.

We've got a quick explainer on how to solve Secret of the Spring riddle and how to start the Secret of the Spring quest Diablo 4 below.

How to start Secret of the Spring quest in Diablo 4

If you're looking to complete every side quest in the Fractured Peaks region, you should go to Kyslik Plateau area and pick up a 'discarded note', which starts the Secret of the Spring quest in Diablo 4.

Kyslik Plateau is located just north of Kyovashad. Take the city's northeastern exit and work your way up, looking out for a Healing Well heart symbol on your map and a glowing cellar entrance while walking. The discarded note is above a ladder near this cellar.

How to solve Secret of the Spring riddle in Diablo 4

Picking up the discarded note in Kyslik Plateau adds a blue glow around the Trough of Orobas area if you're tracking the Secret of the Spring quest.

However, when you travel to the Trough of Orobas... nothing happens. This is because you need to solve the riddle detailed in the discarded note

The discarded note reads:

"Beacon of warmth in winter's embrace, patience rewarded by nature's own grace."

It's tough to work out what you have to do just from this description, but to solve the Secret of the Spring riddle in Diablo 4 you have to use the 'Wait' emote while inside the blue quest area in the Trough of Orobas.

This isn't one of the default emotes, so to add it, bring up your action wheel by pressing 'E' on PC, or up on the d-pad if playing with a controller. Then press the 'Customize' button displayed under the action wheel.

Tab over to the 'Emotes' section and then scroll down until you find 'Wait'. Click on it and assign it to a slot on the emote wheel.

All you have to do now is bring up the emote wheel again and click on the 'Wait' emote. A buried chest will emerge from the ground and you need to open it to complete the Secret of the Spring quest.

For completing Secret of the Spring you get:

Fractured Peaks Renown

XP

Gold

Biteberry

Iron Chunks

