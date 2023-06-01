If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Diablo 4 Gem list, how to unlock the jeweler, and gem crafting explained

Here’s all you need to know to take the most out of gems in Diablo 4.

Guide by Paulo Kawanishi Contributor
Published on

Gems in Diablo 4 are a fundamental element in character's builds due to their capacity to improve pieces of equipment.

In Diablo 4, upgrading your gear is as common as fighting a bunch of demons in a cave. Even after you found the best-in-slot drops for your Barbarian build, for example, they can always be upgraded with gems.

So, we have prepared this article covering all you need to know about Diablo 4 gems, as well as how to unlock the Jeweler, and how to craft gems.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube
Diablo 4 Season Pass Explained

Diablo 4 Gems explained

Gems are stones you can put into pieces of equipment to raise certain core stats or improve aspects of your character and you can equip gems by selecting on the Character menu and putting it in any of the pieces of armor or weapons you have with available sockets.

The Gems you can find in Diablo 4 are:

  • Amethyst
  • Emerald
  • Ruby
  • Topaz
  • Sapphire
  • Diamond
  • Skull

Gems are a good way of enhancing your gear since gems increase even more the key stats of your build. In Diablo 4, gems appear in three different tiers. There are the Crude gems, which are their weakest version and easily found, Chipped, the intermediary tier, and there is their complete version which is the higher tier.

Diablo 4 Crude Gems are the weakest versions you can find in the game

Now, the enhancement received from a gem depends on the type of equipment into which it’s put into. When used in weapons, gems affect your character’s damage output in some capacity, from increasing your Ultimate damage to how many life points you receive from a kill. Equipped in armor pieces, such as helmets and pants, gems add effects that respond to incoming damage. They do so by increasing your damage mitigation, giving you more life points, or even raising how much damage enemies receive by attacking you. But, if a gem is equipped in a piece of jewelry, then it increases your character’s resistance to elemental damage.

How to unlock the Jeweler in Diablo 4

While you can equip gems just by yourself in Diablo 4, there are other features involving gems that are only accessible through a Jeweler who is unlocked once you reach Level 20 with a character. Once you have the minimum level, a new Priority Quest called Gem Crafting appears for you to complete at Fractured Peaks. After that, Jewelers are found in other big cities in Sanctuary.

Now, with the Jeweler unlocked, you have access to some useful systems that will help you progress through the game. First, you can upgrade any jewelry you have, increasing the item’s Item Power as well as the buffs given by it. You can only upgrade a piece of jewelry a certain number of times depending on their tier and for each upgrade you must spend a specific quantity of materials and gold.

The Jeweler in Diablo 4 is the NPC you need to work on your gems

In the Jeweler, you can also add sockets to or retrieve gems you have embedded into pieces of equipment. Just keep in mind that adding sockets is quite an expensive process, so consider if you’re going to use the modified equipment for a good period of time.

Jewelers are also the NPCs you need to talk to if you want to craft gems.

How to craft Gems in Diablo 4

While they can drop from enemies or come in chests, you can also craft gems at the Jeweler in Diablo 4. The gem crafting system is pretty simple, only requiring your character to be at either Level 20 or 40 and a specific number of either Crude or Chipped gems of a certain type to craft a new one of a better tier.

Below are all the gems you can craft at the Jeweler, the materials needed, and their descriptions:

NameMaterials NeededLevel RequiredDescription
Chipped Amethyst3x Crude Amethyst20Weapon: +5.0% Damage Over Time
Armor: 5.0% Damage Taken Over Time Reduction
Jewelry: 14.3% Shadow Resistance
Amethyst3x Chupped Amethyst40Weapon: +6.0% Damage Over Time
Armor: 6.0% Damage Taken Over Time Reduction
Jewelry: 16.9% Shadow Resistance
Chipped Emerald3x Crude Emerald20Weapon: +7.5% Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies
Armor: +28 Thorns
Jewelry: 14.3% Poison Resistance
Emerald3x Chipped Emerald40Weapon: +9.0% Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies
Armor: +70 Thorns
Jewelry: 16.9% Poison Resistance
Chipped Ruby3x Crude Ruby20Weapon: +15.0% Overpower Damage
Armor: 2.5% Maximum Life
Jewelry: 14.3% Fire Resistance
Ruby3x Chipped Ruby40Weapon: +18.0% Overpower Damage
Armor: 3.0% Maximum Life
Jewelry: 16.9% Fire Resistance
Chipped Topaz3x Crude Topaz20Weapon: +12.5% Basic Skill Damage
Armor: 7.0% Damage Reduction while Control Impaired
Jewelry: 14.3% Lightning Resistance
Topaz3x Chipped Topaz40Weapon: +15.0% Basic Skill Damage
Armor: 8.0% Damage Reduction while Control Impaired
Jewelry: 16.9% Lightning Resistance
Chipped Sapphire3x Crude Sapphire20Weapon: +7.5% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
Armor: 1.5% Damage Reduction while Fortified
Jewelry: 14.3% Cold Resistance
Sapphire3x Chipped Sapphire40Weapon: +9.0% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
Armor: 2.0% Damage Reduction while Fortified
Jewelry: 16.9% Cold Resistance
Chipped Diamond3x Crude Diamond20Weapon: +9.0% Ultimate Skill Damage
Armor: 3.5% Barrier Generation
Jewelry: 5.0% Resistance to All Elements
Diamond3x Chipped Diamond40Weapon: +11.0% Ultimate Skill Damage
Armor: 4.0% Barrier Generation
Jewelry: 6.0% Resistance to All Elements
Chipped Skull3x Crude Skull20Weapon: +5 Life On Kill
Armor: +3.5% Healing Received
Jewelry: +125 Armor
Skull3x Chipped Skull40Weapon: +8 Life On Kill
Armor: +4.0% Healing Received
Jewelry: +170 Armor

Good hunt in Diablo 4!

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Paulo Kawanishi

Contributor

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch