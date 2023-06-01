Diablo 4 Gem list, how to unlock the jeweler, and gem crafting explained

Gems in Diablo 4 are a fundamental element in character's builds due to their capacity to improve pieces of equipment.

In Diablo 4, upgrading your gear is as common as fighting a bunch of demons in a cave. Even after you found the best-in-slot drops for your Barbarian build, for example, they can always be upgraded with gems.

So, we have prepared this article covering all you need to know about Diablo 4 gems, as well as how to unlock the Jeweler, and how to craft gems.

Watch on YouTube Diablo 4 Season Pass Explained

Diablo 4 Gems explained Gems are stones you can put into pieces of equipment to raise certain core stats or improve aspects of your character and you can equip gems by selecting on the Character menu and putting it in any of the pieces of armor or weapons you have with available sockets. The Gems you can find in Diablo 4 are: Amethyst

Emerald

Ruby

Topaz

Sapphire

Diamond

Skull Gems are a good way of enhancing your gear since gems increase even more the key stats of your build. In Diablo 4, gems appear in three different tiers. There are the Crude gems, which are their weakest version and easily found, Chipped, the intermediary tier, and there is their complete version which is the higher tier. Now, the enhancement received from a gem depends on the type of equipment into which it’s put into. When used in weapons, gems affect your character’s damage output in some capacity, from increasing your Ultimate damage to how many life points you receive from a kill. Equipped in armor pieces, such as helmets and pants, gems add effects that respond to incoming damage. They do so by increasing your damage mitigation, giving you more life points, or even raising how much damage enemies receive by attacking you. But, if a gem is equipped in a piece of jewelry, then it increases your character’s resistance to elemental damage.

How to unlock the Jeweler in Diablo 4 While you can equip gems just by yourself in Diablo 4, there are other features involving gems that are only accessible through a Jeweler who is unlocked once you reach Level 20 with a character. Once you have the minimum level, a new Priority Quest called Gem Crafting appears for you to complete at Fractured Peaks. After that, Jewelers are found in other big cities in Sanctuary. Now, with the Jeweler unlocked, you have access to some useful systems that will help you progress through the game. First, you can upgrade any jewelry you have, increasing the item’s Item Power as well as the buffs given by it. You can only upgrade a piece of jewelry a certain number of times depending on their tier and for each upgrade you must spend a specific quantity of materials and gold. In the Jeweler, you can also add sockets to or retrieve gems you have embedded into pieces of equipment. Just keep in mind that adding sockets is quite an expensive process, so consider if you’re going to use the modified equipment for a good period of time. Jewelers are also the NPCs you need to talk to if you want to craft gems.

How to craft Gems in Diablo 4 While they can drop from enemies or come in chests, you can also craft gems at the Jeweler in Diablo 4. The gem crafting system is pretty simple, only requiring your character to be at either Level 20 or 40 and a specific number of either Crude or Chipped gems of a certain type to craft a new one of a better tier. Below are all the gems you can craft at the Jeweler, the materials needed, and their descriptions: Name Materials Needed Level Required Description Chipped Amethyst 3x Crude Amethyst 20 Weapon: +5.0% Damage Over Time

Armor: 5.0% Damage Taken Over Time Reduction

Jewelry: 14.3% Shadow Resistance Amethyst 3x Chupped Amethyst 40 Weapon: +6.0% Damage Over Time

Armor: 6.0% Damage Taken Over Time Reduction

Jewelry: 16.9% Shadow Resistance Chipped Emerald 3x Crude Emerald 20 Weapon: +7.5% Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies

Armor: +28 Thorns

Jewelry: 14.3% Poison Resistance Emerald 3x Chipped Emerald 40 Weapon: +9.0% Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies

Armor: +70 Thorns

Jewelry: 16.9% Poison Resistance Chipped Ruby 3x Crude Ruby 20 Weapon: +15.0% Overpower Damage

Armor: 2.5% Maximum Life

Jewelry: 14.3% Fire Resistance Ruby 3x Chipped Ruby 40 Weapon: +18.0% Overpower Damage

Armor: 3.0% Maximum Life

Jewelry: 16.9% Fire Resistance Chipped Topaz 3x Crude Topaz 20 Weapon: +12.5% Basic Skill Damage

Armor: 7.0% Damage Reduction while Control Impaired

Jewelry: 14.3% Lightning Resistance Topaz 3x Chipped Topaz 40 Weapon: +15.0% Basic Skill Damage

Armor: 8.0% Damage Reduction while Control Impaired

Jewelry: 16.9% Lightning Resistance Chipped Sapphire 3x Crude Sapphire 20 Weapon: +7.5% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies

Armor: 1.5% Damage Reduction while Fortified

Jewelry: 14.3% Cold Resistance Sapphire 3x Chipped Sapphire 40 Weapon: +9.0% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies

Armor: 2.0% Damage Reduction while Fortified

Jewelry: 16.9% Cold Resistance Chipped Diamond 3x Crude Diamond 20 Weapon: +9.0% Ultimate Skill Damage

Armor: 3.5% Barrier Generation

Jewelry: 5.0% Resistance to All Elements Diamond 3x Chipped Diamond 40 Weapon: +11.0% Ultimate Skill Damage

Armor: 4.0% Barrier Generation

Jewelry: 6.0% Resistance to All Elements Chipped Skull 3x Crude Skull 20 Weapon: +5 Life On Kill

Armor: +3.5% Healing Received

Jewelry: +125 Armor Skull 3x Chipped Skull 40 Weapon: +8 Life On Kill

Armor: +4.0% Healing Received

Jewelry: +170 Armor

Good hunt in Diablo 4!