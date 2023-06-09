How to get XP fast in Diablo 4, including leveling methods explained

In the dangerous world of Diablo 4, learning how to get XP fast, leveling your character, is the secret to survive.

As expected from an RPG, you have to level up your character in Diablo 4 so they become stronger as new abilities are unlocked in their Skill Trees or new Paragon nodes are filled.

This guide will cover how to get XP in Diablo 4, as well as how to level fast.

On this section:

Watch on YouTube Diablo 4 Season Pass Explained

How to get XP in Diablo 4 Diablo 4 is a massive game, with many activities that reward you with experience points. One of the ways you gain XP is by killing enemies. While one enemy won’t give you a lot of experience, you can easily find big groups that are worthwhile fighting. When starting the game, your main source of XP is the quests part of the campaign. At the same time, side quests reward with XP as well. Both activities will always lead you to fights, so you end up earning more XP than initially expected. As you progress in the game, you can run dungeons and clear strongholds, which are massive sources of experience points. These two activities aren’t necessarily easy and, sometimes, they take more time to be completed than a quest. Even so, you fight so many enemies inside of them from regular and Elites to mini-bosses, that you end up receiving a lot of experience. Diablo 4 also grants you XP by finding Altars of Lilith – which gives you 3800 experience points in World Tier 3! – completing world events that happen all around Sanctuary, and leveling up the Renown system.