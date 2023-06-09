How to get XP fast in Diablo 4, including leveling methods explained
Here is how you go zero to hero in Diablo 4.
In the dangerous world of Diablo 4, learning how to get XP fast, leveling your character, is the secret to survive.
As expected from an RPG, you have to level up your character in Diablo 4 so they become stronger as new abilities are unlocked in their Skill Trees or new Paragon nodes are filled.
This guide will cover how to get XP in Diablo 4, as well as how to level fast.
How to get XP in Diablo 4
Diablo 4 is a massive game, with many activities that reward you with experience points. One of the ways you gain XP is by killing enemies. While one enemy won’t give you a lot of experience, you can easily find big groups that are worthwhile fighting.
When starting the game, your main source of XP is the quests part of the campaign. At the same time, side quests reward with XP as well. Both activities will always lead you to fights, so you end up earning more XP than initially expected.
As you progress in the game, you can run dungeons and clear strongholds, which are massive sources of experience points. These two activities aren’t necessarily easy and, sometimes, they take more time to be completed than a quest. Even so, you fight so many enemies inside of them from regular and Elites to mini-bosses, that you end up receiving a lot of experience.
Diablo 4 also grants you XP by finding Altars of Lilith – which gives you 3800 experience points in World Tier 3! – completing world events that happen all around Sanctuary, and leveling up the Renown system.
How to level up fast in Diablo 4
Although you can get XP from all the sources presented in the previous section, it’s important to know how to efficiently use them and which ones to prioritize.
The first thing you should do, if you’re starting the game, is to focus on finishing the campaign. By the end of the last act, you'll be around level 40 or higher. However, if you want to level up fast, you should play the campaign in the World Tier 2, which increases the XP you earn by 20% when killing monsters. Once you end the campaign, you can try unlocking the World Tier 3, which raises this XP bonus to 100%.
After the campaign is done, you should focus on leveling up the Renown system, which implies doing side quests, finding Altars of Lilith, doing dungeons, and clearing strongholds. In addition to the experience you earn by completing all these activities, every time you level up the Renown system tier of a region, you are rewarded with a bonus XP.
At this point, you are already in the endgame of Diablo, so you have access to the Whispers of the Dead missions. These are also worth doing since they can help you get better gear which will make your life easier when running dungeons. Besides that, you also gain XP when you give 10 Grim Favors to the Tree of Whispers.
Now, there are two good practices you should adopt as soon as you can to level up faster. First, try to always use elixirs when running dungeons. Elixirs are found in your Consumable tab in the Character menu. While they have different effects, all elixirs increase the number of experience points you earn during a period of time.
Second, whenever you can, play with a group. Diablo 4 encourages you to call your friends to play the game by giving a bonus XP when you’re in a group. It’s not a game-changer, but, just like using elixirs, at the end of the day, you’ll have leveled up faster.
Enjoy your time leveling up in Diablo 4!