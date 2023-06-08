Diablo 4 all endgame activities explained

While Diablo 4 has a campaign that many players might enjoy, the game’s Endgame activities are a core aspect of this game.

The Endgame of Diablo 4 contemplates many activities that are meant for players who have already gone through the game’s main quests, from special enemies that appear randomly in Sanctuary to more difficult dungeons.

Now, to help you better understand all that has to be done after you rolled the game’s credits, we’ve prepared this guide explaining all the Diablo 4 Endgame activities.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Diablo 4 Season Pass Explained

Diablo 4 Endgame World Boss explained One of the main activities you can run once reached the Endgame is to hunt down World Bosses. There are a total of 3 World Bosses that can spawn in the Sanctuary: Ashava The Pestilent, Avarice The Gold Cursed, and the Wandering Death. While there isn’t a fixed time for each boss to spawn, it seems that they pop around every six hours. In any case, be sure to check your map for a World Boss sign which also indicates how much time is left for the boss to spawn. Every World Boss encounter has a limit of time to be completed, so it’s important to be prepared. An encounter against a World Boss is a challenge that you need the help of other players to face since these are extremely powerful creatures. All the work to defeat a World Boss is worth it because they can drop not only Legendary but also Unique items. The type and rarity of the drops depend on the World Tier you’re playing though.

Diablo 4 Endgame Whispers of the Dead explained Once you have completed the campaign, the Whispers of the Dead system is unlocked. This is the core system of your gameplay loop in the Endgame of Diablo 4. It consists of completing missions in Sanctuary to farm better loot. In the World Map, you will see red and pinkish symbols in some regions. These are the Whispers of the Dead missions. They stay active for a while and by completing any of them you’re rewarded with Grim Favors. The missions are simple in general and each type rewards you with a certain number of Favors (Dungeons give you 5 Favors while missions that ask you to slay enemies give only 1 Favor). Your goal here is to complete missions enough to collect 10 Grim Favors. Then, you need to visit the Tree of Whispers in Hawezar. By talking to it, you can trade 10 Favors for one of the boxes the tree offers you. The boxes give you one type of equipment as indicated in their name. There is always the chance of a Legendary piece of gear coming in the box.

Diablo 4 Endgame Nightmare Dungeons explained After you start completing Whispers of the Dead missions and running dungeons, you have the chance to drop items called Nightmare Sigil. You need these to enter a modified version of a dungeon. By going to your Consumables tab in the Character menu, you can use the item to transform the dungeon into a Nightmare Dungeon. Each sigil has a Tier and a list of affixes that work as the modifications – monsters dealing Cold damage, for example – you need to deal with in the Nightmare Dungeon. In the description of the sigil, there is also the Dungeon in which it must be used. Besides the affixes, in Nightmare Dungeons you have a limit on how many times you can die. But the effort of completing one is totally worth it since you can drop great items by doing so.

Diablo 4 Endgame Helltide events explained Another kind of activity that is unlocked once you have reached the Endgame portion of Diablo 4 is the Helltide events. These are timed events that players playing in the World Tier 3 can participate in to farm better pieces of equipment. Periodically, a Helltide will appear in one of the regions in Sanctuary and last for an hour. When this happens, you can complete missions in the region or just kill enemies, which are stronger during the event. In both cases, you can collect Aberrant Cinders, a special currency that is dropped by enemies and found in the areas where the event is happening. Aberrant Cinders are spent to open special chests found in the area of the Helltide. Each chest costs a different amount of Cinders and rewards you with a specific type of equipment. So, you can open a leg chest by spending 75 Cinders or save 150 to open a weapon chest. It’s important to keep in mind that a chest can be opened only once per Helltide, which means that if another player opens a chest before you can do it, you can’t spend cinders on it again. There is, however, more than one chest of the same type per Helltide. The challenge in Helltide events is not only to survive but to keep your cinders. These are only valid during the Helltide they were collected. Once the event ends or you leave the area, all of your remaining Aberrant Cinders disappear. Besides that, half of the cinders you have are lost in case you die.