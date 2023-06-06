How to get a mount in Diablo 4
Saving the world is easier when you have a horse. Trust me.
Getting a mount in Diablo 4 is fundamental to traversing from one region to another in the game’s massive map.
Diablo 4’s open-world map allows players to visit all of Sanctuary’s different regions with no limitations. Eventually, doing so becomes quite troublesome if you don’t have a horse to make going from one place to another an easier feat.
So, if you’re suffering trying to explore the game’s map, don’t worry! In this article, we explain to you how you can get a mount in Diablo 4 as well as how the stable works.
On this page:
How to get a mount in Diablo 4
To get a mount in Diablo 4 you need first to unlock this function. So, first, you need to reach the Act IV of the Campaign and complete the quest 'A Master’s Touch'. By doing so, you receive another one called Donan’s Favors from which you get a horse.
Once you have your first mount unlocked, you can summon it in most places in the game. Just keep in mind that it has a 10-second cooldown when you dismount.
When riding a horse, you can traverse the regions of Sanctuary faster and have three charges of spurring to make it run faster. Mounts also give you access to a special action called Combat Dismount which makes your character jump from the horse and attack enemies.
Diablo 4 Stable explained
After completing Donan's Favors, which unlocks the mounting system in Diablo 4, the stables become accessible as well. By talking to the Stable Master NPC found in some cities, you can pick, buy, or equip your mounts.
In the 'Stable' menu, you can choose which horse is going to be used by you. You can only pick a horse you own, so if you want more options you can buy a couple of them with this same NPC for 20,000 gold.
Now, armors are cosmetics for your mounts, not affecting their speed or abilities. They can either be bought for gold with the Stable Master NPC or for Platinum, the premium currency in Diablo 4 which costs real money.
Enjoy riding your way through Sanctuary!