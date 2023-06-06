Getting a mount in Diablo 4 is fundamental to traversing from one region to another in the game’s massive map.

Diablo 4’s open-world map allows players to visit all of Sanctuary’s different regions with no limitations. Eventually, doing so becomes quite troublesome if you don’t have a horse to make going from one place to another an easier feat.

So, if you’re suffering trying to explore the game’s map, don’t worry! In this article, we explain to you how you can get a mount in Diablo 4 as well as how the stable works.

How to get a mount in Diablo 4 To get a mount in Diablo 4 you need first to unlock this function. So, first, you need to reach the Act IV of the Campaign and complete the quest 'A Master’s Touch'. By doing so, you receive another one called Donan’s Favors from which you get a horse. Once you have your first mount unlocked, you can summon it in most places in the game. Just keep in mind that it has a 10-second cooldown when you dismount. When riding a horse, you can traverse the regions of Sanctuary faster and have three charges of spurring to make it run faster. Mounts also give you access to a special action called Combat Dismount which makes your character jump from the horse and attack enemies.