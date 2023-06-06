Crushed Beast Bones is one of the items in the long list of important materials you have to collect in Diablo 4.

Playing Diablo 4 involves not only defeating thousands of demons as you investigate Lilith’s plans but also upgrading your character, which goes from getting better pieces of equipment to improving your healing potions.

If you have the objective of making your potions more potent, then this guide is for you. Here you learn where to get Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4 with the exact locations where you can easily farm this material.

Where to get Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4 The best way to collect Crushed Beast Bones fast is by defeating two specific Elites in Diablo 4: Gaspar Stilbian and Blind Odwyn. Although both enemies drop five Crushed Beast Bones each, Gaspar is the best option for less experienced players to farm this material. Gaspar Stilbian is Level 35 and he can be found in a small area in the region Scosglen, west of the Whispering Pines dungeon. This is not a difficult fight, since Gaspar won't attack you. It's important to get rid of the demons that are in front of his spawn area though. It doesn't take too long for him to respawn, so you can just wait in the location for a bit. Now, if you don't want to wait, you can go after Blind Odwyn who you can find in the southeast of The Blood Vale in the region of Scosglen. Keep in mind that he's a more challenging enemy to fight than Gaspar. He not only hits you back, but Blind Odwyn also summons demons to help him from time to time. While it might sound daunting for new players to face two Elite enemies, this is the fastest way to ensure you're dropping the Crushed Beast Bones. You can, of course, get them by killing werewolves and other beast enemies on the map, but the drop rates are considerably lower.