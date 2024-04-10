Blizzard bring games back to China via new NetEase agreement

Blizzard games are set to return to China, thanks to a new agreement with publisher NetEase.

Blizzard and NetEase initially parted ways in January of last year, ending a publishing deal that allowed games such as World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Overwatch, Diablo and more to be playable in the country.

At this time, the Diablo studio blamed NetEase for this dissolution, claiming it offered a six month extension to NetEase to tide the company over while it tried to source a new long-term partner. NetEase felt differently, however - and local staff reacted by smashing up an orc statue at NetEase's offices.

And, that brings us today, when it has been announced that Blizzard has entered a renewed partnership with NetEase. In a release, the parties stated they are "thrilled to align on a path forward to once again support players in mainland China".

As with the previous agreement between Blizzard and NetEase, this renewal will encompass the same games Chinese players had access to before: World of Warcraft, Hearthstone and other titles in the Warcraft, Overwatch, Diablo, and StarCraft universes. While we do not have a specific date for this reintroduction, it is expected to come into effect this summer.

Thanks to the incredible work done by @Blizzard_Ent and NetEase to renew our commitment to players, we will soon welcome back millions of community members in China to our Blizzard universes. This is exciting for everyone at Xbox, Blizzard, and for players everywhere. Read more: https://t.co/JKuZAH6bLj — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) April 10, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"We are immensely grateful for the passion the Chinese community has shown for Blizzard games throughout the years, and we are focused on bringing our universes back to players with excellence and dedication," Blizzard's recently appointed president Johanna Faries said following the agreement's renewal.

Microsoft gaming head Phil Spencer added both companies had "done incredible work to renew our commitment to players", stating "Blizzard's universes have been part of players' lives in the region for many years".

"Returning Blizzard's legendary games to players in China while exploring ways to bring more new titles to Xbox demonstrates our commitment to bringing more games to more players around the world," said Spencer.

In addition to the above agreement, Microsoft has also entered into a separate agreement with NetEase to explore bringing new NetEase titles to Xbox consoles and other platforms.