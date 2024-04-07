Xbox is the "number one platform for Diablo 4 players", says Xbox president

Xbox is reportedly the "number one platform for Diablo 4 players".

Whilst the franchise has long been associated with its dedicated PC fanbase, an email sent from Xbox president Sarah Bond this week intimates that the most recent release, Diablo 4 – which was acquired by Microsoft as part of its $68.7m acquisition of Activision Blizzard, of course – is most popular on the Xbox console system even though the RPG is also available on PC and PlayStation consoles, too.

"We are integrating Activision Blizzard King titles into our services – we launched Diablo 4 into Game Pass, and Xbox has quickly become the [number one] platform for D4 players," Bond reportedly wrote in an email seen by Windows Central.

"We are integrating with Battle.net, all while launching CoD: Warzone Mobile and preparing for the upcoming Hellblade II, Avowed, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle."

ICYMI, in the same Windows Central report, we also learned that Xbox has established a new team dedicated to video game preservation and forward compatibility.

Bond reportedly recently wrote to Xbox staff to reaffirm Xbox's commitment to hardware development and detailed a plan to "future-proof" Xbox's digital libraries to "build on Xbox's strong history of delivering backward compatibility".

"We are building on our strong history of delivering backwards compatibility to our players, and we remain committed to bringing forward the amazing library of Xbox games for future generations of players to enjoy," Bond said, with sources telling Windows Central that Microsoft "may have more to share publicly" about this come its annual Xbox Showcase in June.