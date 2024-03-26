Diablo 4 PC Game Pass users need Battle.net to play

Diablo 4 is set to make its Game Pass debut this Thursday, 28th March.

Ahead of this, Microsoft has laid out a step-by-step guide explaining how PC players can get it all set up, because there are more steps than you may have perhaps expected.

PC players looking to dive into Sanctuary later this month will need to make sure they have set themselves up on Battle.net - Blizzard's digital distribution service - before they can play the game.

Diablo IV | Season of the Construct | Announce Trailer Diablo 4 | Season of the Construct | Announce Trailer.

Here are all the steps required to play Diablo 4 on PC Game Pass, as detailed on Xbox Wire:

Open the Xbox App on PC and make sure you are signed in with your Microsoft account tied to your Game Pass membership. Then click on Diablo 4 and then the Install button.

Click "Install Battle.net" when prompted and complete the installation. (If you already have Battle.net installed, you'll skip to the next step automatically)

You'll be prompted to connect your Battle.net account to your Microsoft account. If you already have a Battle.net account you can log in to complete the connection, or from here you can create a Battle.net account to make the connection.

Once you have downloaded Battle.net and connected your accounts, you can complete the installation of Diablo 4!

Diablo 4's upcoming Game Pass debut is part of Microsoft's "promise to offer Activision Blizzard games" on the subscription service, following its acquisition of the Diablo and Call of Duty makers last year.

For everything else coming and going from Microsoft's subscription service, you can check out our handy Xbox Game Pass guide. Need to renew your subscription? Here are the best Xbox Game Pass deals we've spotted.