Beating Rekka in Hi-Fi RUSH takes a lot of patience. Rekka is not particularly pleased that a defect has managed to escape and has been causing havoc. Aside from the fact you're probably not happy Rekka calls you a defect, you need to beat them to be able to help Peppermint find out what Vandelay are up to.

Rekka is a tricky boss in Hi-Fi RUSH, but once you know how to anticipate and counter their attacks you can bring them down quite quickly. Without further ado, we're going to show you how to beat Rekka in Hi-Fi RUSH.

Watch on YouTube Hi-Fi RUSH Launch Trailer.

How to beat Rekka in Hi-Fi RUSH

Rekka has an aggressive attack style, so dodging out of the way and moving yourself into the optimum attack position are two things worth doing throughout the battle.

Stage One

The first part of the battle includes a few different attacks. Rekka uses dash attacks where they look at you, turn to face you, and rapidly dash to you to knock you over. This one inflicts a fair amount of damage but you can judge when it’s going to happen. When Rekka stops walking and turns to you, watch the ground in front of them

If a small area is highlighted on the ground directly in front of them, this is the sign they’re about to dash. Make sure you’re not direction that the highlighted piece is facing and you’ll be out of the way of the attack.

Also, they have a ground pound attack. This attack begins with Rekka launching themselves into the air. Once they are in the air, instantly move away from where you were standing to avoid the attack.

Keep your distance for now, it'll save your health for later on.

Throughout this bombardment of attacks, call in Peppermint to start doing some damage to Rekka. You’ll want to keep your distance for most of this section, until the opportune moment to strike appears.

There will be small moments between attacks where Rekka is charging up or planning the next one. This is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for. Try to get behind Rekka and bombard them with on-beat attacks. Combo attacks and Special attacks inflict the most damage, but they are slower so Rekka can move out of the way.

Stage Two

After you take the first chunk of Rekka’s health, the fight will become electric. No, seriously, Rekka can now electrocute you after some handiwork with the floor.

They’ll be electrically charged for a short period of time, do not try to attack them during this. Keep your distance and dodge around the edge of the room, but watch for Rekka to stop moving.

This certainly lights up the room.

Once Rekka stops moving in their electrified state, pan your camera up to the ceiling quickly. Once the control prompt appears for Chai to latch onto one of the magnets on the ceiling, do it. If you don’t, you’ll be caught in the wave of electricity that Rekka sends out across the entire floor.

After the electricity dissipates, Rekka will briefly be vulnerable to any and all attacks. Run to them (or pull yourself to them) while calling in Peppermint and repeatedly attack them. Once Rekka is standing back up, you can get a few more quick attacks in but then watch out for their next dash attack.

Once they’ve dashed out of the way, they’ll get a shield. Chai cannot break these shields but Peppermint can. Stand back against a wall, continuing to dodge out of the way of Rekka as you call in Peppermint. You’ll need to call Peppermint in twice to break Rekka’s shield.

Try not to get over confident with Chai, Rekka has some tricks up their sleeve.

After Rekka’s shield has been broken, continue to attack them while dodging their attacks. They’ll use the same attacks from earlier in the battle, so you can judge when to dodge and when to attack.

Stage Three

Once Rekka’s health is down to half, they’ll pull pipes from the wall and start to launch them at you. This bit isn’t about attacking, it’s about surviving.

Bars will appear on the floor that indicate where the pipes will be thrown, dodge left and right to make sure Chai is not standing in any of them. The attacks will progressively get faster but eventually they will relent if you’ve dodged enough of them.

After the pipe attacks relent, it’s back to trying to wear down Rekka’s health bar.

However, Rekka has a brand new move - they’ll grow large and powerful arms. Then, they will dash at you and try to grab you. To avoid this attack, you need to dodge twice to make sure you are out of the way. If you are even slightly near Rekka, they’ll grab you and beat you to a pulp.

This is a prime example of what not to do...

The easiest way for you to wear Rekka down is to dodge their attacks and by trying to get behind them. Also, call in Peppermint as much as you can for that extra bit of help. Special attacks work particularly well here, if you can time them right. If your attack bar isn’t ready, then quick and heavy attacks also work.

Final Stage

After you get their health down to its final section, Rekka will rip more pipes from the wall. This time, they’ll use them like baseball bats and swing them at you.

After two to three swipes, Rekka will briefly pause to regain strength. This is when you need to throw every attack you’ve got at them. Once they stand up again and drop the pipes, step back and make sure you’re out of the way to avoid being hit.

Rekka is weaker but faster in this section, be careful.

The other new attack Rekka has is easy to anticipate. They’ll raise their arms in the area and a circle will appear on the ground around them. Make sure you are not in this circle to avoid the attack.

Then, Rekka will continue to recycle all of the attacks used in the battle so far. It’s now a case of rinse and repeat to the beat to bring this boss down.

Once Rekka’s health bar is all the way down, they’ll be staggered and start seeing stars. Run up to them and attack them once more to bring the battle to an end.

You've earned the right to boast for a minute, but only for a minute.

That's it for beating Rekka! Enjoy battling to the beat to find out what Vandelay are up to.