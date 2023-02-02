Beating Roquefort in Hi-Fi RUSH is one of the tricker battles you'll encounter. He's extremely powerful and if you get caught in too many of his attacks, it will quickly be game over.

Roquefort is one of the last bosses you'll face in Hi-Fi RUSH and it definitely puts all the skills you've learnt to the test. Feeling the beat is one of the keys to defeating him, but also there are a few tricks you can learn by watching his attacks.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to be Roquefort in Hi-Fi RUSH.

Watch on YouTube Hi-Fi RUSH Launch Trailer.

How to beat Roquefort in Hi-Fi RUSH

Roquefort’s attacks are fast, powerful, and absolutely brutal. The main goal in this fight is to damage Roquefort when an opportunity arises, but you cannot go in guitar-blazing, this battle requires a bit of patience.

Stage One

Roquefort has several attacks that he uses in his wolf form in this first part of the battle. He will lift his claws up and red lines will appear on the floor. These lines indicate where the attack will land, so try not to stand in them. Also, you cannot parry these attacks as they are too powerful.

Another attack is also claw-based, Roquefort will swipe his claws at you. Again, you cannot parry these as they are too powerful so it’s best just to dodge out of the way for now.

Go for Roquefort's face!

Wait for a small break between attacks and use your grapple to pull yourself up to Roquefort’s face and attack him in the air. This is the safest option for attacking him in wolf form as you’re open to a few brutal attacks if you’re on the ground. Combo attacks have proven to be the most effective when attacking like this.

Call in your friends as much as possible throughout this stage as they can damage Roquefort while you are dodging his attacks.

Another attack he has is a dash attack. He will dash around to try to slam into you, but you can easily dodge these as they are done to the beat.

However, there is another attack where he dashes around and then jumps into the air. If this happens, try to be as far away from Roquefort as possible as he will slam the ground as he lands.

Also, yet another attack to watch out for is indicated by his tail. If he swishes it a few times in sync with the beat, then it’s an indicator that he’s about to launch two small tornados at you. They only ever go in the direction that Roquefort has launched them in which makes them easy to dodge.

It might seem impossible, but you can beat Roquefort!

You need to keep calling in your team, dodging the larger attacks, and attacking Roquefort at the right moment to bring his health down.

Once his health bar is down to its final third, Roquefort will change back into his human form and start to run around the room. Chase him down and attack him with anything you’d like. If he shields, then call in Peppermint to break it and if he uses V Shielding, call in Macaron to break it.

Stage Two

After you wear Roquefort’s first health bar down to zero, he will regenerate and appear as the wolf again. His health bar is back to full strength, which means you’ll need to wear it down again.

He's definitely persistent.

This time, there are a few new attacks to watch out for as well as the ones he used in the previous stage

The dash attacks have gotten stronger, if a blue light starts to flash on Roquefort’s head then make sure you are not in his line of fire. This is the indicator that he’s about to dash attack. However, he doesn’t dash just once, he will chase you around three times with the dash attack so make sure to keep dodging out of the way.

After you cause some more damage to him, Roquefort will then pull back and you will be prompted to bring in Korsica. Call her in and then a bar will appear at the bottom of your screen.

Feel the beat.

Hit the controls at the right moment in sync with the beat as they reach the circle on the left to get enough momentum to push back Roquefort. Once you do this, he will be stunned briefly and this is the chance you’ve been waiting for.

Use your grapple to pull yourself to him and launch every attack you have at him quickly. We recommend calling in all of your team too, that way you can inflict maximum damage on him in the short time you have.

Be careful though, once you see Roquefort starting to move you need to back away. Otherwise, he will catch you off guard with one of his attacks.

Throughout this section, try not to get too close to Roquefort when you’re on the ground. He will rapidly swipe his claws at you and this can pretty much bring your health down to zero if you’re not careful.

Again, go for Roquefort's face.

Attacking Roquefort as you did before, by using your grapple, is the safest way to bring him down. He will repeat the same attacks from this stage and earlier in the fight until you bring his health bar down to its final third again.

Once this happens, Roquefort will become his human self once more. This time, he will run to one end of the room you are in and he will be protected by a laser grid.

There will be a gap in the grid that you can run through, just wait for it to appear and use your grapple to pull yourself to Roquefort quickly. When you’ve reached him, attack him with whatever attacks you’d like to.

There will be a gap eventually...

Once you’ve inflicted some damage, he’ll run to the other end of the room and you’ll need to repeat the same steps again. That being said, there will be laser drones firing at you so you can parry these or just ignore them to get through the gap.

Final Stage

After you wear Roquefort's health bar down to zero, the wolf will return one last time and there are brand new attacks for you to watch out for. However, this time, there’s something specific you now need to do to bring Roquefort down.

Don't be fooled, he's got a few more tricks left.

One of the two new attacks is one designed to break your health down and make you vulnerable. Roquefort will swipe his claws and send waves of money flying at you. Jump to dodge these waves, they’re more dangerous than you’d think.

You can use your grapple to attack Roquefort during this, but it’d only damage his health a little bit and put you in harm's way.

Anyone else wonder what it's like to dive into money?

The second attack is the one you’ve been waiting for.

Roquefort will dive into his pile of money and vanish. Watch the floor, it will pulse and show you where he is. A metal hand will appear out of the money and a mound with a piece of Roquefort sticking out will appear nearby.

You need to stand near the giant metal hand. When Roquefort jumps out of the money, he will launch himself at you. If you are near the metal hand, he will knock himself out on the hand briefly and leave himself vulnerable to your attacks.

While Roquefort is stunned from hitting himself with that hand, use your grapple to pull yourself over to him and call in all of your team to attack him. While they are attacking, use any attacks you prefer to wear his health bar down.

You’ll need to repeat this step a few times to bring Roquefort’s health bar down to zero.

That is a big pile...

Once you’ve worn down his health bar one final time, you’ll have brought this boss down for good.

After taking on Roquefort, you'll be ready to finally stop Vandelay's dastardly plans. Good Luck!