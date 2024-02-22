Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Why will Nintendo Switch 2 now launch in 2025?

Console yourself.

Product shot of the Nintendo Switch OLED.
Image credit: Nintendo
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on
7 comments

This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we discuss the reports that Nintendo Switch 2 will now launch in 2025, later than its previously-expected arrival towards the end of this year.

Nintendo itself is yet to say anything certain about its inevitable Switch successor, but its steady path towards launch has been tracked by numerous reports. Now, we discuss how this latest news unfolded, why we believe it has happened, and what this means for Nintendo across the rest of 2024.

Plus: some fun speculation on what we hope Nintendo will change for its new hardware (get rid of Joy-Con stick drift, please?) With me this week are Eurogamer's Ed Nightingale and Victoria Kennedy.

Cover image for YouTube videoNewscast: Why will Nintendo Switch 2 now launch in 2025?
Newscast: Why will Nintendo Switch 2 now launch in 2025?
Prefer to listen elsewhere? Find us on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Audible and Spotify.

More on this topic