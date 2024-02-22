Why will Nintendo Switch 2 now launch in 2025?

This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we discuss the reports that Nintendo Switch 2 will now launch in 2025, later than its previously-expected arrival towards the end of this year.

Nintendo itself is yet to say anything certain about its inevitable Switch successor, but its steady path towards launch has been tracked by numerous reports. Now, we discuss how this latest news unfolded, why we believe it has happened, and what this means for Nintendo across the rest of 2024.

Plus: some fun speculation on what we hope Nintendo will change for its new hardware (get rid of Joy-Con stick drift, please?) With me this week are Eurogamer's Ed Nightingale and Victoria Kennedy.

