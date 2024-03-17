Persona 6 will be coming to "multiple platforms", leak suggests

Persona 6 will be coming to "multiple platforms", including Xbox and Switch / Switch 2.

That's according to industry insiders Nate the Hate and Midori, who have each now asserted that the next instalment of Atlus' fan-favourite RPG series will be coming to more platforms.

"From information I’ve heard, it does seem that Persona 6 will be coming to the Xbox," Nate the Hate said. "So fans Persona have something to look forward to."

"I'm not 100% sure if it's, like, day-and-date with the PlayStation version, but considering the way the Persona games have been day-and-date with the multiplatform releases at this point, it may be a safe assumption to make that Persona 6 will be day-and-date Xbox and PlayStation.

"It would be a really big deal if Microsoft was able to secure that on Game Pass."

It is correct information. And multiple platforms too. — みどり (@MbKKssTBhz5) March 16, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Noted leaker Midori then jumped into the X/Twitter thread to confirm Nate's information was "correct", adding: "and [it's coming to] multiple platforms, too".

What's not clear is when the highly-anticipated sequel will release – we suspect it started development in or around 2021, which was when we spotted Atlus recruiting for the project – or whether it will feature a female protagonist.

At the Xbox Partner Preview earlier this month, Atlus announced an expansion pass for the remake, including the much-requested epilogue The Answer.

Persona 3 Reload, released earlier this year, was criticised for not including all the extras from various past versions of the game to provide a complete experience. Now, in a new interview, series general producer Kazuhisa Wada has shared how that feedback inspired development of the expansion.

Next up from Atlus will be Metaphor: ReFantazio later this year, which moves Persona's social gameplay into a high-fantasy setting.