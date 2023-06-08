If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Persona 3 Reload trailer leaks, launches early 2024

Persona 5 Tactica launches November.

Persona 3.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Trailers for two upcoming Persona games have leaked after being posted to the franchise's Instagram page.

Persona 3 Reload is slated to launch "early 2024" and will come to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and launch via Game Pass.

Persona 5 Tactica, meanwhile, will launch on 17th November, again for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and on Game Pass.

Watch on YouTube
An official (not leaked) trailer for the Persona series.

Both trailers were swiftly-deleted from Instagram, but not before the internet noticed and re-uploaded them.

It seems likely these were reveals meant for Microsoft's Xbox Showcase this coming Sunday, which were uploaded a little too early.

Because of this, it's possible these titles will come to other platforms as well as PC and Xbox - we'll have to see.

Microsoft's Xbox Showcase is set to air on Sunday at 6pm UK time as Summer Games Fest 2023 season continues. We'll be reporting live for when these titles get their official announcement.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

