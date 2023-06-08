Persona 3 Reload trailer leaks, launches early 2024

Trailers for two upcoming Persona games have leaked after being posted to the franchise's Instagram page.

Persona 3 Reload is slated to launch "early 2024" and will come to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and launch via Game Pass.

Persona 5 Tactica, meanwhile, will launch on 17th November, again for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and on Game Pass.

Watch on YouTube An official (not leaked) trailer for the Persona series.

Both trailers were swiftly-deleted from Instagram, but not before the internet noticed and re-uploaded them.

It seems likely these were reveals meant for Microsoft's Xbox Showcase this coming Sunday, which were uploaded a little too early.

Because of this, it's possible these titles will come to other platforms as well as PC and Xbox - we'll have to see.

Microsoft's Xbox Showcase is set to air on Sunday at 6pm UK time as Summer Games Fest 2023 season continues. We'll be reporting live for when these titles get their official announcement.