Summer Game Fest 2023 and games conference schedule: All conference dates, times and streams

Summer Games Fest 2023 takes the helm as the main video game conference for this June after the cancellation of E3 2023 earlier this year.

This year Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest proceeds conferences from Ubisoft, Devolver Digital and Xbox - whose showcase will include a look at Starfield. There are also a number of other conferences running alongside the Summer Game Fest, including the PC Gaming Show. So, despite the lack of E3 this year, June still promises to be packed with new game teasers and reveals.

Below you’ll find a complete Summer Games Fest 2023 conference schedule as we know it so far, running in chronological order and including the shows outside of Geoff Keighley’s grasp, and will update it if more events are announced.

Summer Game Fest 2023 explainers:

Jump to find more details about every upcoming conference, listed in chronological order:

If you’ve followed our summer conference guides from past years, then you’ll know that, along with the date and time details, we include some background reading so you have an idea of what to expect ahead of time. As always, however, there’s bound to be a couple of surprises awaiting us.

We’ll also be populating this page with stream links as each conference goes live and, keeping with tradition, many shows will also have dedicated live texts on the Eurogamer home page. So, if you want to join the conversation, make sure you stop by!

Summer Game Fest 2023 schedule at a glance Due to the cancellation of E3 2023, the Summer Game Fest has become the main video game conference for this June. Beginning with an Opening Showcase, this event proceeds a set of conferences spread across one week in which Devolver Digital, Xbox, Ubisoft and others will take the stage. One of the main events of this year’s summer game conferences is, of course, the Starfield Direct, which is part of the Xbox Games Showcase. Hopefully we’ll get a good peek at some Starfield gameplay! There will also be a variety of teasers of what’s to come from various developers across the conference. Here's the summer game conferences 2023 schedule at a glance: Summer Games Fest 2023 Schedule Conference Date (UK) UK Time (BST) EU Time (CEST) East Coast US Time (EDT) West Coast US Time (PDT) Guerrilla Collective Showcase Wednesday 7th June 17:00 18:00 12:00 (Noon) 9:00 Summer Games Fest 2023 Opening Showcase Thursday 8th June 20:00 21:00 15:00 12:00 (Noon) Day of the Devs Thursday 8th June 10:00 23:00 17:00 14:00 Devolver Direct Thursday 8th June 23:00 00:00 (Midnight) on Friday 9th June 18:00 15:00 Tribeca Games Spotlight Friday 9th June 20:00 21:00 15:00 12:00 (Noon) Wholesome Direct 2023 Saturday 10th June 17:00 18:00 12:00 (Noon) 9:00 Future Games Show Summer Showcase Saturday 10th June 18:00 19:00 13:00 10:00 Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct Sunday 11th June 18:00 19:00 13:00 10:00 Ubisoft Forward Sunday 11th June 18:00 19:00 13:00 10:00 PC Gaming Show Sunday 11th June 21:00 22:00 16:00 13:00 Here’s every conference in order of which has yet to broadcast one-by-one:

Guerrilla Collective Showcase - Wednesday 7th June

🔹 Voidtrain (@PlayVoidTrain)

🔹 Blood West (@hyperstrange)

🔹 Pizza Possum (@PizzaPossumGame)

🔹 Hammerwatch II (@Modus_Games)



More info:

➡️ https://t.co/lj68oroG0y pic.twitter.com/iJeXovGgKO — Guerrilla Collective (@GuerrillaCollec) May 31, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Summer Game Fest 2023 Opening Showcase - Thursday 8th June

✅Activision

✅Amazon Games

✅Annapurna

✅Bandai Namco

✅Behavior

✅Capcom

✅CD Projekt RED

✅Devolver

✅Digital Extremes

✅Disney

✅EA

✅Epic Games

✅Focus Entertainment

✅Gearbox

✅Grinding Gear Games

✅Hoyoverse… — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) May 12, 2023

Day of the Devs - Thursday 8th June

Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition returns June 8th!



oh we are SO back

Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition returns June 8th!

Tune in right after the @summergamefest showcase to see some of the best & brightest upcoming indie games around! 💀✨🤘 pic.twitter.com/6F4ezkmwQe — Day of the Devs (@dayofthedevs) May 11, 2023

Devolver Direct - Thursday 8th June

Glad you asked - Volvy was your favorite video game mascot growing up and you just forgot. Silly you.



Devolver Direct: The Return of Volvy

What is Volvy?

Glad you asked - Volvy was your favorite video game mascot growing up and you just forgot. Silly you.

Devolver Direct: The Return of Volvy

June 8 at 3PM Pacific#SummerGameFesthttps://t.co/ZDZrMppDxT pic.twitter.com/dDs1V7eHEv — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) May 31, 2023

Tribeca Games Spotlight - Friday 9th June

Wholesome Direct 2023 - Saturday 10th June

⏰ 9am PT / 12pm ET / 6pm CET

🌻 Wholesome Direct will premiere Sat, June 10

⏰ 9am PT / 12pm ET / 6pm CET

✨ See the future of cozy and uplifting gaming with an hour of exclusive footage and announcements from 70+ amazing indie games!! pic.twitter.com/15mkewJ0PS — Wholesome Games (@_wholesomegames) May 15, 2023

Future Games Show Summer Showcase - Saturday 10th June

☑️World premieres

☑️Hosted by @LauraBaileyVO & @YuriLowenthal

☑️Exclusive trailers



Saturday, June 10, 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST



Set a reminder to be notified when we go live: https://t.co/fkEtvwZZEK pic.twitter.com/bi7oFEoj3P — FutureGamesShow (@FutureGamesShow) May 24, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct - Sunday 11th June

​​

Spoiler Alert: we'll be talking about games ​

​​

Tune into the Xbox Games Showcase followed by Starfield Direct on Sunday, June 11 @ 10am PT: https://t.co/3mhkAsswII | #Starfield #XboxShowcase pic.twitter.com/4uFHPmqLyK — Xbox (@Xbox) May 3, 2023

PC Gaming Show - Sunday 11th June

Ubisoft Forward - Sunday 11th June

Join us on June 12 at 10 AM PST for #UbiForward live from Los Angeles, for game updates and reveals!



✨SAVE THE DATE ✨

Join us on June 12 at 10 AM PST for #UbiForward live from Los Angeles, for game updates and reveals!

👉 https://t.co/OHJXAPwlmg — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) March 28, 2023