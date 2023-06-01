If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Summer Game Fest 2023 and games conference schedule: All conference dates, times and streams

E3 2023 has been cancelled, so Summer Game Fest takes the reins.

Lottie Lynn
Guide by Lottie Lynn Guides Editor
Published on

Summer Games Fest 2023 takes the helm as the main video game conference for this June after the cancellation of E3 2023 earlier this year.

This year Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest proceeds conferences from Ubisoft, Devolver Digital and Xbox - whose showcase will include a look at Starfield. There are also a number of other conferences running alongside the Summer Game Fest, including the PC Gaming Show. So, despite the lack of E3 this year, June still promises to be packed with new game teasers and reveals.

Below you’ll find a complete Summer Games Fest 2023 conference schedule as we know it so far, running in chronological order and including the shows outside of Geoff Keighley’s grasp, and will update it if more events are announced.

Jump to find more details about every upcoming conference, listed in chronological order:

If you’ve followed our summer conference guides from past years, then you’ll know that, along with the date and time details, we include some background reading so you have an idea of what to expect ahead of time. As always, however, there’s bound to be a couple of surprises awaiting us.

We’ll also be populating this page with stream links as each conference goes live and, keeping with tradition, many shows will also have dedicated live texts on the Eurogamer home page. So, if you want to join the conversation, make sure you stop by!

Summer Game Fest 2023 schedule at a glance

Due to the cancellation of E3 2023, the Summer Game Fest has become the main video game conference for this June. Beginning with an Opening Showcase, this event proceeds a set of conferences spread across one week in which Devolver Digital, Xbox, Ubisoft and others will take the stage.

One of the main events of this year’s summer game conferences is, of course, the Starfield Direct, which is part of the Xbox Games Showcase. Hopefully we’ll get a good peek at some Starfield gameplay! There will also be a variety of teasers of what’s to come from various developers across the conference.

Here's the summer game conferences 2023 schedule at a glance:

Summer Games Fest 2023 ScheduleConference Date (UK)UK Time (BST)EU Time (CEST)East Coast US Time (EDT)West Coast US Time (PDT)
Guerrilla Collective ShowcaseWednesday 7th June17:0018:0012:00 (Noon)9:00
Summer Games Fest 2023 Opening ShowcaseThursday 8th June20:0021:0015:0012:00 (Noon)
Day of the DevsThursday 8th June10:0023:0017:0014:00
Devolver DirectThursday 8th June23:0000:00 (Midnight) on Friday 9th June18:0015:00
Tribeca Games SpotlightFriday 9th June20:0021:0015:0012:00 (Noon)
Wholesome Direct 2023Saturday 10th June17:0018:0012:00 (Noon)9:00
Future Games Show Summer ShowcaseSaturday 10th June18:0019:0013:0010:00
Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield DirectSunday 11th June18:0019:0013:0010:00
Ubisoft ForwardSunday 11th June18:0019:0013:0010:00
PC Gaming ShowSunday 11th June21:0022:0016:0013:00

Here’s every conference in order of which has yet to broadcast one-by-one:

Guerrilla Collective Showcase - Wednesday 7th June

  • UK - 5pm (BST)
  • Europe - 6pm (CEST)
  • East Coast US - Noon - 12pm (EDT)
  • West Coast US - 9am (PDT)

The Guerrilla Collective Showcase will be broadcasted on both YouTube and Twitch, and will focus on showcasing indie games from a variety of developers.

A selection of games have already been confirmed for this conference. This includes Voidtrain, Blood West by Hyperstrange, Pizza Possum from Cosy Computer and Hammerwatch II.There will be a host of other interesting indie titles alongside these games, making this showcase the perfect way to start your game conference week.

Summer Game Fest 2023 Opening Showcase - Thursday 8th June

  • UK - 8pm (BST)
  • Europe - 9pm (CEST)
  • East Coast US - 3pm (EDT)
  • West Coast US - Noon - 12pm (PDT)

The Summer Game Fest 2023 Opening Showcase will be broadcasted over YouTube, Twitch, Twitter and TikTok. It will also last for two hours, so we recommend stocking up on snacks beforehand.

While Geoff Keighley has been keeping pretty quiet about what’s being shown during the Opening Showcase, we do know that over 40 publishers will be taking part in the Summer Game Fest this year. Some of these publishers, like Devolver Digital and Xbox, do have their own conferences during the events, but others will most likely make an appearance during this show.

The official Summer Game Fest Twitter confirmed that the following studios and developers will be involved in the event:

Day of the Devs - Thursday 8th June

  • UK - 10pm (BST)
  • Europe - 11pm (CEST)
  • East Coast US - 5pm (EDT)
  • West Coast US - 2pm (PDT)

The Day of the Devs conference will immediately follow the Summer Game Fest 2023 Opening Showcase and will be focused around Indie titles. It will also be broadcasted over YouTube and Twitch like the Summer Game Fest Opening Showcase.

It’s definitely worth sticking around for this showcase, especially if you’re a fan of indie games, because it always includes a host of very interesting games. We don’t know which games will be shown at the time of writing, but, to give you an idea of what might be shown, Chris Tapsell, Eurogamer’s Review Editor, took a look at Animal Well and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk at the Day of the Devs booth at GDC this year.

Devolver Direct - Thursday 8th June

  • UK - 11pm (BST)
  • Europe - 12am - Midnight on Friday 9th June (CEST)
  • East Coast US - 6pm (EDT)
  • West Coast US - 3pm (PDT)

Devolver Digital confirmed there would be a Devolver Direct on May 10th 2023 and hopefully it will be as memorable as their past conferences. It should be broadcasted across YouTube and Twitch.

While we don’t know what Devolver will be showing in the livestream, there’s a good chance we’ll get to see a number of their upcoming titles such as The Plucky Squire, Gunbrella, Skale Story and The Cosmic Wheel of Sisterhood. There may even be a couple of new game reveals as well.

Interestingly, Devolver has confirmed this showcase will see the return of beloved video game mascot, Volvy. I tried tracking down some of Volvy’s games since I’ve never seen this mascot before, but couldn’t find anything. Devolver claims that Volvy was everyone’s favourite mascot growing up though and we just forget, so I guess everything’s fine…

Tribeca Games Spotlight - Friday 9th June

  • UK - 8pm (BST)
  • Europe - 9pm (CEST)
  • East Coast US - 3pm (EDT)
  • West Coast US - Noon - 12pm (PDT)

The Tribeca Games Spotlight is part of the Tribeca Festival and will include a selection of exclusive gameplay and creator interviews from Triveca’s official selection. It should be broadcasted on YouTube.

At the time of writing, we don’t know which games will be included in the Tribeca Games Spotlight showcase. What we do know, however, are the games included in the 2023 Tribeca Festival Games Selection, which include Goodbye Volcano High, Nightscape and Stray Gods. Due to this, there’s a chance these games will make an appearance during this showcase.

Wholesome Direct 2023 - Saturday 10th June

  • UK - 5pm (BST)
  • Europe - 6pm (CEST)
  • East Coast US - Noon - 12pm (EDT)
  • West Coast US - 9am (PDT)

The Wholesome Direct from Wholesome Games will showcase over 70 new indie games on both YouTube and Twitch. It’s perfect for anyone who loves games with beautiful art, strong storytelling and very cosy vibes.

It’s already been confirmed that a number of studios, including Visai Games, Subliminal and Star Garden Games, will be making an appearance. This also includes Witch Beam, the developers of Unpacking (Eurogamer’s game of the year in 2021), who will be showcasing their new game, Tempopo.

Future Games Show Summer Showcase - Saturday 10th June

  • UK - 6pm (BST)
  • Europe - 7pm (CEST)
  • East Coast US - 1pm (EDT)
  • West Coast US - 10am (PDT)

The Future Games Show returns this year to bring us a 70 minute long gaming Summer Showcase broadcasted across YouTube, Twitch, TikTok and Twitter. It will be hosted by Yuri Lowenthal and Laura Bailey who voiced Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson in Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The show promises to bring over 40 new trailers for games across Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox, PC and VR platforms.

Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct - Sunday 11th June

  • UK - 6pm (BST)
  • Europe - 7pm (CEST)
  • East Coast US - 1pm (EDT)
  • West Coast US - 10am (PDT)

The Xbox Showcase is divided into two halves this year - one covering a selection of games and the other purely focused on Starfield. You’ll be able to watch it on both YouTube and Twitch. There will also be an American Sign Language version broadcasted on the Xbox ASL Twitch channel.

While the main focus is clearly showing off Starfield, the showcase also promises to bring some insight into what’s arriving on Xbox, Game Pass and PC in the near future. Personally, I’m hoping we’ll get a look at the upcoming Fable which was teased back in 2020.

PC Gaming Show - Sunday 11th June

  • UK - 9pm (BST)
  • Europe - 10pm (CEST)
  • East Coast US - 4pm (EDT)
  • West Coast US - 1pm (PDT)

The PC Gaming Show will last two and be broadcasted on both YouTube and Twitch. It will be hosted by Sam Plott and Frankie Ward.

According to PCGamer (and they should know, because it's their show), there will be 55 games featured during this showcase. This includes over 15 game announcements from a variety of studios. It’s been confirmed that Baldur’s Gate 3, Frostpunk 2 and Dune: Awakening will be making an appearance, so, if you love PC gaming, then this is the show for you.

Ubisoft Forward - Sunday 11th June

  • UK - 6pm (BST)
  • Europe - 7pm (CEST)
  • East Coast US - 1pm (EDT)
  • West Coast US - 10am (PDT)

The Ubisoft Forward conference will be broadcasted on YouTube.

When it comes to what the Ubisoft conference will showcase, there’s an excellent chance we’ll get a look at Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This is the next instalment in the long running Assassin’s Creed series and was recently confirmed to have a Thursday 12th October 2023 release date.

The real question, however, is whether the very much delayed Skull and Bones will be making an appearance.

Where are Sony and Nintendo’s summer 2023 conferences?

If you’ve followed the summer video game conferences in the past, then you’ll know that all of the big three console publishers like to have a show around this time. Yet, you’ve probably noticed that two - Sony and Nintendo - are absent from the schedule above.

In the case of Sony, this is because they’ve already had their version of a summer conference last month. The PlayStation Showcase livestream ran on Wednesday 24th May and it gave us a look at a variety of upcoming games, including Final Fantasy 16, Alan Wake 2 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Not to forget the reveal of Project Q - a DualSense controller with a screen, which is powered by the Cloud. (Reminds me of the Wii U controller…)

If you’d like a rundown of everything shown during this livestream, including trailers, check out our everything announced in Sony’s PlayStation Showcase article.

PlayStation Showcase 2023

Nintendo, on the other hand, have been quite silent when it comes to their next livestream date. (Maybe they’re still riding the high of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s launch.) We do know, however, that they’ll be attending Gamescon in August, so hopefully we’ll hear some Nintendo-related news around then.

Capcom also had their showcase back in March of this year, which gave us a look at the revival of Ghost Trick Phantom Detective and the upcoming Resident Evil Death Island.

The Marvelous Showcase also ran on May 25th, giving us a look at a new Story of Seasons and Rune Factory title among other projects.

Marvelous Game Showcase 2023

Hope you enjoy Summer Game Fest 2023!

About the Author
Lottie Lynn

Lottie Lynn

Guides Editor

Lottie Lynn is Eurogamer's Guides Editor. She likes exploring new games and still has nightmares about the moon from Majora's Mask.

Comments
