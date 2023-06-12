If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Capcom's bizarre Pragmata has been delayed yet again

Now with no release window at all.

"Sorry."
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Capcom's oddball astronaut and small girl-starring Pragmata has been delayed yet again.

The mysterious project was first announced with a bizarre teaser back in 2020, when it was set for a futuristic-sounding 2022 launch. A year later, that release date was pushed back to 2023. And now, in 2023, it has been further delayed - this time, to a year unknown.

Tonight, during the Capcom Showcase, the publisher confirmed we'd need to wait longer once more - though we did get another teaser beforehand. You can watch that below:

Watch on YouTube
Our latest look at the mysterious Pragmata.

After that video, Capcom abruptly cut to a title card showing the game was once again delayed. It stated:

"To all our expectant fans, it is with a heavy heart that we must further postpone the release of Pragmata. Our team is currently hard at work making the best game that we possibly can, but we need more time.

"We will continue to do our best to ensure that the final product is one that is worthy of your patience. Thank you for your continued support. - The Pragamata Development Team."

Pragmata.

So there you have it. Whatever Pragmata is, it's still coming, but seemingly no time soon.

