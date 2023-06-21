If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a delirious new side-scrolling platformer coming to Switch in October

Time to address the elephant in the room.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

As rumoured ahead of today's Direct, Nintendo has a new side-scrolling Mario platformer in the works. It's called Super Mario Bros. Wonder and it comes to Switch on 20th October.

At first glance, Super Mario Bros. Wonder's presentation is all very New Super Mario, with its crisp, clean lines - albeit this time slightly stylised - and familiar Mario motifs. But then, midway through its announcement trailer, Mario encounters a new power-up and things get weird.

Warp pipes come alive in wiggly choreography, heaving and bending all over the place; spherical cows come tumbling in; Mario - and the world around him - gets a new stretchy, silhouetted look, and here come mega-herds of adorable sheep!

Watch on YouTube
Super Mario Bros. Wonder announcement trailer.

What else? It's got an overworld map, plus Peach, Daisy, Luigi, and Toad all look to be playable in both solo and four player co-op. Yoshi's in, worlds spin, rainbow torpedos pummel the earth, oh and, yes, Mario can turn into an elephant.

It looks wonderfully, deliriously absurd, and it's coming to Switch on 20th October.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch