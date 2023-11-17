Nab this Nintendo Switch Mario and Sonic bundle for only £299 in the Very Black Friday sale

We're a week away from Black Friday, which means things are already heating up when it comes to great gaming deals as retailers in the country get ahead of the sales game.

When it comes to Switch bundles, there's nothing more perfect than getting Nintendo's console with two iconic game mascots and former rivals who both have a new 2D game released last month. It's almost like the early 90s again! But there's no console wars here as you can play both Super Mario Bros Wonder and Sonic Superstars on the same Switch console, and you can get this bundle from Very for just £299.

Bear in mind this is just the standard Switch model rather than the OLED but it's still a good deal if you're after both games as you're also saving £50 from the bundle's previous price.

This console also comes with neon red and blue Joy-Con controllers, which feels rather fittingly representative for Mario and Sonic. As both feature local co-op, playing together on the TV may also mean you won't notice the lack of an OLED display.

