Get this brilliant Mario Kart 8 Switch OLED bundle with Mario Wonder for just £330 with this Black Friday deal

One of the best Nintendo Switch bundles we've spotted so far is this discounted Nintendo Switch OLED bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and 3-months Nintendo Switch Online membership, for only £329.99 at Game.

The Switch OLED and Mario Kart bundle retails at £309.99 and a copy of Mario Wonder is typically sold for £49.99. If bought toghether, this would normally come to a total to £359.98, but right now you can get a solid £30 saving in the bundle below:

This is possibly one of the best Switch OLED bundles you can snap up right now, especially if you’re hunting for some multiplayer greatness thanks to the co-op gameplay you’ll be able to get from both Mario Kart 8 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Thanks to the Switch’s design, buying one console will immediately open up the ability to play in two-player thanks to the two Joy-Con controllers equipped on the sides of the core Switch device. Unslotting these from the console lets you use them both either together or individually, the latter of which is your key to co-op action.

