This tiny 512GB SanDisk Ultra Fit USB drive is a steal from Amazon

A high-capacity USB drive is one of my tech essentials, as they're still so useful in 2024. We've gotten to the point where you can have a boatload of storage being easily accessible on a keyring or kept in a bag, and it's also become especially affordable, too. This SanDisk Ultra Fit option from Amazon is one of the tiniest out there, and comes in a massive 512GB capacity. From the big online retailer, it's £33.

Against the myriad of low-capacity and older USB drives you've probably still got laying around in tins and drawers at home, this particular SanDisk option offers some notable benefits. For instance, the fact it's barely bigger than the USB-A guide on the port for your PC means it's seriously compact and easily pocketable. In addition, this drive is also quite nippy with quoted speeds of up to 400MB/s being especially brisk for flash storage.

What's more, a 512GB capacity offers a lot of space for transferring files and storing important ones on, such as media files for any projects you have, files for BIOs and driver installs, and a whole lot more. There's also a handy app available for Android called SanDisk Memory Zone which allows you to use this USB drive for backing up content from your phone or tablet, which is neat.

If you want to pick up a versatile and capacious USB drive that's seriously tiny for less, this SanDisk 512GB Ultra Fit deal from Amazon is fantastic.