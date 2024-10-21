Logitech's solid MX Keys Mini for Mac is 40 percent off on Amazon right now

The Logitech MX Keys Mini for Mac is one of the best all round non-mechanical keyboards out there today for Apple's computers, offering a functional smaller layout, as well as an excellent laptop-style typing experience, and some of the best software available. At Amazon, it's down to £66, which is one of the best prices we've seen on this particular variant in quite some time and is 40 percent off its £110 RRP.

The MX Keys Mini is a smart looking keyboard, and in this Mac specific variant, comes with a classy white and silver colourway that's a reminder of the Mac keyboards of old. Its compact layout gives you more desk space, but cuts out a number pad and navigation cluster - you still get comforts such as arrow keys and an entire function row, making the 65 percent layout here functional The keys here are also backlit evenly with a bright, white glow, which makes this a handy choice for after-dark working.

Inside, the MX Keys Mini utilises scissor actuated keys, as opposed to offering a mechanical keypress. This means it offers an especially snappy and sharp typing experience that anyone who is used to a laptop keyboard will be familiar with. What's especially handy about the individual keys with the MX Keys is that they all feature circular indents to guide your fingers, helping to minimise any typos. Battery life is also pretty good too, with up to five months of use with the backlighting off, or ten days with it on, giving you some solid endurance.

the MX Keys Mini works with either Logitech's bundled USB Unifying Receiver or over Bluetooth, allowing it to work with a good selection of devices. You can also connect it to up to three devices simultaneously, and switching between them is virtually seamless thanks to three buttons in the top right corner of the MX Keys. If you want, you can even combine this seamless switching with a Logitech-Flow enabled mouse (such as the MX Master 3S), which can allow you to copy and paste text and files across different operating systems, as long as the devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network, and both with Logitech's software installed. That's mighty clever.

The MX Keys Mini For Mac is jam-packed with features, as well as offering stylish looks and a comfortable typing feel, and for £66 it's an excellent wireless keyboard for an amazing price.