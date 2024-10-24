The marvellous NZXT H9 Flow is down to £120 from Amazon

The NZXT H9 Flow is one of Will and I's favourite PC cases because it's stylish, easy to build in, and comes with a fair amount of handy extras. From Amazon, it's down to £120 in this trendy white colour, giving you a useful £50 saving off its £170 RRP.

One of the main reasons that the the H9 Flow is such an easy recommendation is because it was the case I used to build my first proper gaming PC earlier this year. In fact, it waw the reason I undertook the build in the first place, and theH9 Flow made things simple. It's a big and roomy case with lots of internal room to build in, and it offers good tolerances for both longer GPUs and taller CPU coolers, even if I came into some trouble in trying to fit my Noctua NH-D15 inside.

With this in mind, the H9 Flow also has lots of room for cable management, with velcro and tie-down points inside the case, as well as a moveable pillar for hiding any unsightly spaghetti. The pillar on the rear side is also magnetic, meaning you can attach NZXT's fan hubs here and they'll stay in place - they prove invaluable if you're using NZXT's own fans, as I did. In addition, this case has two big tempered glass panels so you can show off your build in the modern dual chamber fish-tank style of PC cases, and room for up to 10 120mm fans. That's three in the front, bottom and top, and a rear exhaust. You get four non RGB F120 Core fans included, and they can be swapped out easily.

It might be a bit of an expensive case, but the NZXT H9 Flow is one of our favourites around these parts. At £120 from Amazon, it's a great case for an even better price.