The marvellous NZXT H9 Flow is down to £120 from Amazon
An easy case to recommend.
The NZXT H9 Flow is one of Will and I's favourite PC cases because it's stylish, easy to build in, and comes with a fair amount of handy extras. From Amazon, it's down to £120 in this trendy white colour, giving you a useful £50 saving off its £170 RRP.
One of the main reasons that the the H9 Flow is such an easy recommendation is because it was the case I used to build my first proper gaming PC earlier this year. In fact, it waw the reason I undertook the build in the first place, and theH9 Flow made things simple. It's a big and roomy case with lots of internal room to build in, and it offers good tolerances for both longer GPUs and taller CPU coolers, even if I came into some trouble in trying to fit my Noctua NH-D15 inside.
With this in mind, the H9 Flow also has lots of room for cable management, with velcro and tie-down points inside the case, as well as a moveable pillar for hiding any unsightly spaghetti. The pillar on the rear side is also magnetic, meaning you can attach NZXT's fan hubs here and they'll stay in place - they prove invaluable if you're using NZXT's own fans, as I did. In addition, this case has two big tempered glass panels so you can show off your build in the modern dual chamber fish-tank style of PC cases, and room for up to 10 120mm fans. That's three in the front, bottom and top, and a rear exhaust. You get four non RGB F120 Core fans included, and they can be swapped out easily.
It might be a bit of an expensive case, but the NZXT H9 Flow is one of our favourites around these parts. At £120 from Amazon, it's a great case for an even better price.