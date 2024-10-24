Where to buy Intel Core Ultra 9 285K, 7 265K and 5 245K: UK and US links

Intel is launching five new Core Ultra Series 2 chips as a part of their biggest CPU re-architecture in years. These are excellent options in terms of content creation performance and good for power efficiency too, but gaming performance isn't yet where it needs to be to compete against the outgoing 14th-gen processors. Still, there are flashes of brilliance in the new design, and we've rounded up where you can find each of the three main chips in the US and UK.

CPU Cores Boost L3 Cache L2 Cache Max Power RRP Ultra 9 285K 24 (8P + 16E) 5.7GHz 36MB 40MB 250W $589/£549 Ultra 7 265K 20 (8P + 12E) 5.5GHz 30MB 36MB 250W $394/£379 Ultra 7 265KF 20 (8P + 12E) 5.5GHz 30MB 36MB 250W $379/£359 Ultra 5 245K 14 (6P + 8E) 5.2GHz 24MB 26MB 159W $309/£289 Ultra 5 245KF 14 (6P + 8E) 5.2GHz 24MB 26MB 159W $294/£279

Intel Core Ultra 9 285K (£549/$589)

Let's start with the beefiest chip of the lot - the Core Ultra 9 285K. This is a 24 core processor with a max boost clock of 5.7GHz and a 125W TDP. Gaming performance is highly variable, sometimes outperforming the Ryzen 9 9950X and 14900K, and other times coming behind 12th-gen parts - so expect updates to smooth this out. Content creation performance is generally excellent, tending to equal or outperform 14900K while consuming less power.

Retailer Cheapest Price RRP/MSRP AWD-IT £549 £549 Overclockers £549 £549 Ebuyer £549 £549 Scan £549 £549 CCL £572 £549 Amazon UK £TBA £549 Amazon US $TBA $629 B&H Photo Video $630 $589 Best Buy $619 $589 Newegg $629 $589

Intel Core Ultra 7 265K (£380/$499)

As for the Core Ultra 7 265K, this is a 20 core and thread processor with a base clock of 3.9GHz and a boost all the way to 5.5GHz. This comes with a reasonable 125W TDP, as well as a similar launch price to the old Core i7-14700K which came in at £399/$410.

Retailer Cheapest Price RRP/MSRP AWD-IT £379 £379 Overclockers £379 £379 Ebuyer £379 £379 Scan £392 £379 CCL £TBA £379 Amazon UK £TBA £379 Amazon US $404 $409 B&H Photo Video $410 $409 Best Buy $429 $409 Newegg $410 $409

Intel Core Ultra 5 245K (£290/$329)

Finally, there's Intel's Core Ultra 5 245K. This is a 14 core/thread chip with a base clock of 4.6Ghz and a 5.2GHz boost. There's a decent 125W TDP and a £100/$80 price cut against the Core Ultra 7 265K at £290/$329.

Retailer Cheapest Price RRP/MSRP AWD-IT £289 £289 Overclockers £289 £289 Ebuyer £289 £289 Scan £289 £289 CCL £302 £289 Amazon UK £TBA £289 Amazon US $TBA $329 B&H Photo Video $327 $329 Best Buy $TBA $329 Newegg $319 $329

Frequently asked questions

What motherboards support the new Intel Core Ultra Series 2 chips?

Intel's Z890 and B860 motherboards will support these Intel Core Ultra Series 2 chips out of the box. Previous gen options won't cut it, due to the fact the new chips use the LGA 1851 socket, as opposed to the older LGA 1700 socket. It's seemingly only Z890 options that are available at the moment, with B860 expected to come later.

What memory is best for Intel Core Ultra?

Unlike previous gens of Intel CPUs where you had a choice between DDR4 and DDR5, these new chips are a DDR5-only platform, so your older DDR4 RAM won't work here. Instead, you'll need to pick up a new kit of DDR5, which starts at DDR5-4800 and goes up to DDR5-6400 and beyond. DDR5-6000 is the sweet spot we normally suggest, but we've tested up to DDR5-8400 with the 285K with good results.

The usual RAM buying advice applies here. First, get two or four sticks to ensure you're running in dual channel mode, as using a single stick suffers from a severe performance penalty. Secondly, make sure you enable XMP, DOCP or EXPO in your motherboard's BIOS to ensure that you're getting the rated speeds - you can check your current RAM speed with a free tool like CPU-Z or Windows 11's Task Manager.

What CPU coolers support Intel Core Ultra Series 2 / LGA 1851?

Existing LGA 1700 coolers are backwards compatible with the new LGA 1851 socket, so if you've got an existing Intel CPU on LGA 1700, you should be good to go for these new chips, too.

Well, there you have it - the best prices for Intel's all-new Core Ultra Series 2 processors and a little advice too.