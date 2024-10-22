Save £400 on this excellent Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x ultrabook at Currys

Over the last few months, I've been fortunate enough to spend some time with some new Snapdragon X Elite-powered Windows ultrabooks and experience Windows on Arm. It's been an intriguing experience for the sake of comparing against the Arm-based MacBook revolution that's gone on for the last few years, and to see how it's impacted the overall Windows experience. One of the best Arm-based Windows laptops I've used is this Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x 14, which comes with a Snapdragon X Elite chip combined with a sleek chassis, solid ports, immense battery life, and gorgeous OLED display. Currys has knocked £400 off its list price to make it £899.

The headline feature here is the Snapdragon X Elite SoC, which is what's powering this Lenovo laptop. It isn't the best for gaming, as Rich's testing found out, but for creative and productivity workloads such as photo editing or web browsing, it works a treat with a fair amount of power both in terms of single and multi-core performance. There is some AI stuff here, such as filters in the Photos app and generative gubbins in Microsoft Paint, plus Copilot, although you don't have to touch it if you don't want to. I wouldn't. This Yoga Slim 7x specifically also benefits from a larger 1TB capacity SSD, which is excellent in relation to other Arm-based Windows ultrabooks at this price, while it's also a rather brisk SSD in my experience. There's also 16GB of speedy DDR5 RAM here, too.

Another highlight with these Arm-based Windows laptops is their efficiency and brilliant battery life. Lenovo rates the Yoga Slim 7x 14 to last for up to 24 hours, giving you several working days worth of use before needing to charge it back up again. That's arguably down to a larger 70Whr battery. The 3K OLED display also offers the benefits of excellent colours, deep blacks and smoother motion with a 90Hz refresh rate. With that resolution, it also provides some excellent detail.

Otherwise, the Yoga Slim 7x 14 comes with a sleek and lightweight blue aluminium chassis that looks and feels great, while also being rather portable. In addition, the port selection here is okay with three USB5 capable Type C ports that support power delivery and display functionality, although a proper HDMI, USB-A and an SD card reader wouldn't have gone amiss.

If you want to grab a capable Windows ultrabook with a hefty discount, this Currys deal on the stylish Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x 14 makes it an excellent option.