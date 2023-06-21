Kamek and Wiggler join Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass this summer

As part of this afternoon's Direct, Nintendo shared more details on the next wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC content.

Wave five will arrive this summer, complete with a new course known as Squeaky Clean Sprint.

From what we can see in the trailer, this course looks to be taking us around a sud-filled bathroom, with plenty of bubbles and bottles to negotiate. It will be joined by another seven courses, which are yet to be announced.

Watch on YouTube Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass Wave 5.

Meanwhile, three more characters will be added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's roster when this wave arrives: Kamek, Wiggler and Petey Piranha.

Soon after this trailer aired, Tom told me that Kamek was originally set for the N64 Mario Kart release, but he got canned at the last moment for Donkey Kong. Did you know that?

Elsewhere in the Direct, Nintendo announced an upcoming Princess Peach-fronted game, a remake of SNES classic Super Mario RPG, a Pikmin 4 demo and the return of Detective Pikachu in the appropriately named Detective Pikachu Returns.