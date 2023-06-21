If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Kamek and Wiggler join Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass this summer

My money don't wiggle wiggle.

Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

As part of this afternoon's Direct, Nintendo shared more details on the next wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC content.

Wave five will arrive this summer, complete with a new course known as Squeaky Clean Sprint.

From what we can see in the trailer, this course looks to be taking us around a sud-filled bathroom, with plenty of bubbles and bottles to negotiate. It will be joined by another seven courses, which are yet to be announced.

Watch on YouTube
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass Wave 5.

Meanwhile, three more characters will be added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's roster when this wave arrives: Kamek, Wiggler and Petey Piranha.

Soon after this trailer aired, Tom told me that Kamek was originally set for the N64 Mario Kart release, but he got canned at the last moment for Donkey Kong. Did you know that?

Elsewhere in the Direct, Nintendo announced an upcoming Princess Peach-fronted game, a remake of SNES classic Super Mario RPG, a Pikmin 4 demo and the return of Detective Pikachu in the appropriately named Detective Pikachu Returns.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch