Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Kart bundle announced for Black Friday

Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Switch OLED and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle, which also includes three months of Nintendo Switch Online.

It's set to launch next Monday 20th November - just in time for Black Friday - priced €349 at select retailers or direct from Nintendo via the My Nintendo Store.

A Nintendo Switch bundle featuring Mario Kart 8 has become something of a Black Friday staple - though previous years have featured a regular launch model Switch rather than the improved OLED upgrade.

Newscast: What we want in Mario Kart 9.

This new bundle is also well-timed, coming just a couple of weeks after the final dollop of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC was released. However, it's worth noting that the game's expansion pass isn't included.

The three months of Nintendo Switch Online included in this deal are just for the membership's base tier, rather than the fancy-pants Expansion Pack add-on (upgrade to that and you will get access to Mario Kart 8's extra tracks, for as long as you stay subscribed).

And, just to be clear, the copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe included is a digital download code, rather than a physical box. But hey, that's better for the environment.

A #NintendoSwitch – OLED Model bundle including #MarioKart 8 Deluxe and a 3-month individual #NintendoSwitchOnline membership will be available at selected retailers from 20/11! pic.twitter.com/nGvp4dZUJN — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) November 14, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the Switch's best-selling game by some margin, so this bundle seems aimed squarely at those who are yet to take the plunge on a Nintendo Switch - there must still be some out there without one?

Nintendo published its latest financial results last week and sought to keep focus on its current aging Switch hardware, ahead of one last push for the platform during the upcoming lucrative end of year sales season.

The company is yet to announce any plans for the console's successor, which is widely expected to arrive in the next 12 months.