This brilliant Mario Kart 8 Switch OLED bundle is £309.99 for Black Friday

The main Black Friday 2023 event will be here later this week but during the time between now and then, plenty of retailers are posting lots of brilliant gaming deals and much more.

Starting the week strong is Nintendo with this Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch OLED bundle with a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership, now £309.99 on My Nintendo Store. The Switch OLED retails for £309.99 on its own, so you're essentially getting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (RRP of £39.99) and the online subscription (RRP of £6.99) for free.

You can also grab this same bundle with a digital copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder or Super Mario Odyssey for £359.98. Alternatively there's bundles with The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom or Breath of the Wild for £369.98. We recommend grabbing the £309.99 bundle without the additional games because you're not making any extra savings. Instead, check our Nintendo Switch Black Friday guide to find the additional games for cheaper elsewhere.

This bundle is only available in the UK as of right now, but the US does have a similar OLED bundle with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate instead.

UK

US

With this Nintendo Switch bundle, you’re not just getting the standard Nintendo Switch console, you’re getting one outfitted with the colour-popping OLED screen. This provides a vastly superior visual experience than the standard Switch’s LCD, and is perfect for Nintendo’s array of colourful and creative titles that thrive on their vibrant palettes.

The game bundled in with this console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, will be proof of that thanks to its dynamic worlds and array of characters and locales that will be nothing short of a spectacle on the OLED. Not only that, but it’s a solid game in its own right and is one of the best multiplayer/couch co-op games you can get on the system.

You’ll be ready for local multiplayer gameplay right out of the box too thanks to the two included Joy-Cons on the Switch itself – whilst they can be used simultaneously by a single player, each one can act as an entire controller by itself, creating instant-couch-co op gameplay for you and a friend.

Beyond that, you’re also getting a 3-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online in this bundle, unlocking the ability to play online, play a host of backwards compatible titles from an array of retro Nintendo consoles, cloud saves, and more.

On the whole, this is a brilliant bundle, and one you should definitely consider checking out if you’ve yet to dive into the world of Nintendo, especially what with a plethora of critically-acclaimed titles to have graced the system over the last few years such as Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and – most recently – Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

As we move closer to Black Friday 2023, if you’re looking for more gaming deals or what else might be out there for Nintendo, make sure to swing by our Black Friday Nintendo deals page to see what else you could get.