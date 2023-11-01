Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's final wave of DLC arrives next week

The final wave of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course DLC arrives next week.

Since March 2022, Nintendo has been releasing extra courses to the game as paid DLC (or part of the premium tier Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription). Now the sixth and final wave will be available from 9th November.

As usual, the wave will include eight courses split into two new cups, taken from past games as well as mobile game Mario Kart Tour. Four new characters will also be added.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass Wave 6 - Course Overview

The wave six courses are:

Rainbow Road (Wii)

Madrid Drive (Tour)

DK Mountain (GCN)

Daisy Circuit (Wii)

Piranha Plant Cove (Tour)

Bowser Castle 3 (SNES)

Rome Avanti (Tour)

Rosalina's Ice World (3DS)

I'm particularly happy about DK Mountain, but it's always interesting to see how the newer Tour tracks fit in the mix.

The four new characters joining are Diddy Kong (medium weight), Funky Kong (heavy weight), Peachette (medium weight), and Pauline (heavy weight).

In addition, 18 new Mii Suits will be added to the game (the last of which is unlockable with a Daisy amiibo), plus a new Sound Test feature will allow players to listen to music from the game.

The Booster Course Pass costs £24.99, while the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription costs £34.99 - but also includes access to N64 games, Game Boy Advance games, and Mega Drive games, as well as the Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion and Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLCs.

Mario Kart Tour received its final update last month - the game is still playable but will no longer be updated.

That means both games have now wrapped up their content before the end of the year. Is it too early to get excited about a possible Mario Kart 9 on Switch 2?