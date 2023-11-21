Get this fantastic Mario Kart 8 Switch OLED bundle for just £299 at Very ahead of Black Friday

There's still a few days until Black Friday 2023, but you needn't wait to score some incredible gaming deals.

If you're looking for a Nintendo Switch bundle, Very have discounted the price of this Nintendo Switch OLED bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3-months of Nintendo Switch Online membership, now just £299.

Considering the RRP of these items, you’re getting the OLED for about £10 less than its usual asking price, and that essentially makes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and the 3-months of Nintendo Switch Online membership completely free. You will need to pay a £3.99 delivery fee, but it still makes it cheaper than its MSRP of £309.99. If you want to save on postage, you can always select the free Click and Collect option instead.

This is arguably one of the best ways you could jump into Nintendo’s latest platform, particularly with its vibrant OLED screen that’s a remarkable upgrade from the standard Switch’s LCD.

Getting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a great addition too, and one of the best games you could get to kickstart your Switch with, especially with its wealth of content and multiplayer potential.

Speaking of, thanks to the Switch’s ingenious design, you’re able to un-slot the two Joy-Con controllers from the system and use them each as their own individual controllers. With plenty of local co-op support games, you’re ready for multiplayer right out of the gate, and Mario Kart 8 is also one of the best games to try this feature with.

It’s worth noting that you can upgrade this bundle to include Super Mario Bros. Wonder, or both that and Minecraft for an extra £40 or £60 respectively but you’re not really making any savings this way – especially since Mario Wonder is already on sale with £10 off on Very – so we’d point you towards our Nintendo Switch Black Friday guide where you can see the best prices available for games like these, accessories, and more.

For more Black Friday 2023 deals, be sure to keep your eyes peeled across all our deals coverage pages where we’ll be covering gaming deals aplenty and much more.