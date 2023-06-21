If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pikmin 4 demo on the way next week

Glow Pikmin introduced!

Glow Pikmin
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

A demo for Pikmin 4 will be available to the public from 28th June.

The demo will comprise the opening area of the game, with save data transferring over into the main game.

The news was revealed during today's Nintendo Direct, which included further details on the Pikmin sequel.

Watch on YouTube
Pikmin 4 - Nintendo Direct 6.21.2023

Pikmin 4 will introduce another new Pikmin type: Glow Pikmin. These (obviously) will glow in the dark and will be met during night missions.

Night missions are a first, with enemies in a frenzy. But the aforementioned Glow Pikmin will be invaluable assistance.

The gameplay trailer also showed adorable pooch Oatchi, who can carry items, smash items, and carry Pikmin over water, as well as helping in battle.

Underground environments will feature unusual contraptions and puzzles, as well as new treasures and even castaways to rescue.

Dandori Battles will pit players against others to rescue castaways, providing more activities at base camp. There you can acquire new items to boost abilities.

Lastly, HD versions of Pikmin 1 and 2 will be available digitally from today.

Pikmin 4 is set to release on Switch on 21st July. Not long to go!

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch