Pikmin 4 demo on the way next week

A demo for Pikmin 4 will be available to the public from 28th June.

The demo will comprise the opening area of the game, with save data transferring over into the main game.

The news was revealed during today's Nintendo Direct, which included further details on the Pikmin sequel.

Pikmin 4 - Nintendo Direct 6.21.2023

Pikmin 4 will introduce another new Pikmin type: Glow Pikmin. These (obviously) will glow in the dark and will be met during night missions.

Night missions are a first, with enemies in a frenzy. But the aforementioned Glow Pikmin will be invaluable assistance.

The gameplay trailer also showed adorable pooch Oatchi, who can carry items, smash items, and carry Pikmin over water, as well as helping in battle.

Underground environments will feature unusual contraptions and puzzles, as well as new treasures and even castaways to rescue.

Dandori Battles will pit players against others to rescue castaways, providing more activities at base camp. There you can acquire new items to boost abilities.

Lastly, HD versions of Pikmin 1 and 2 will be available digitally from today.

Pikmin 4 is set to release on Switch on 21st July. Not long to go!