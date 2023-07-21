White Pikmin are one of several species of Pikmin you can team up with in Pikmin 4. However, we didn't find them until much later in the game, so don't be too worried if you can't find any early on.

Exploring an uncharted planet to find stranded space travellers is quite the adventure in Pikmin 4. You won't be alone in your quest to find the sources of the SOS calls, your trusty Pikmin friends are on hand to help and a few new species are waiting to be discovered.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get White Pikmin in Pikmin 4.

Spoiler Warning: This guide may contain spoilers for Pikmin 4.

How to get White Pikmin in Pikmin 4

To get White Pikmin in Pikmin 4, you need to have completed the main story and rolled the credits of the entire game. This doesn't mean that your time in Pikmin 4 is over though, as you can unlock new post-credit areas and it's in one of these you'll find your poison-proof pals. Once you've rolled the credits, you need to unlock an area called Giant's Hearth.

You can find White Pikmin in Ultimate Testing Range in Giant's Hearth in Pikmin 4.

There are probably other post-credit areas where you can find these Pikmin, but the Ultimate Testing Range is where we first came across them.

Pikmin 4 White Pikmin abilities explained

White Pikmin are poison-proof which makes them useful in fights where enemies have posion-based attacks, but that's not the only unique quality that makes this Pikmin especially useful. White Pikmin are poisonous! Anything that tries to munch on them or crosses their path will be in for a surprise.

That's it for finding White Pikmin for now! We hope you enjoy gathering other Pikmin in your adventure.