Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy to launch in early 2024

Capcom has announced it'll be following up its HD collections of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy and The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles with a third collection.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy will bundle together Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice, which were originally released across Nintendo DS and 3DS. The fourth, fifth, and sixth games in the series follow new protagonist Apollo Justice and old face Phoenix Wright as they continue their courtroom shenanigans.

Much like Phoenix Attorney: Ace Attorney Trilogy, the Apollo Justice Trilogy will also feature an updated UI and hi-resolution artwork.

Watch on YouTube Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy - Announcement Trailer

Since the release of The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles in 2021, Capcom has been rather quiet on all things Ace Attorney. Fans have been wondering whether a re-release of other titles could be coming soon, and now we know the answer is yes!

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy is due for release in early 2024 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.

So... when can we expect an Investigations collection?