There's a new WarioWare coming to Nintendo Switch this year

Move It!

WarioWare.
Tom Phillips
Nintendo has just announced WarioWare: Move It! for Switch, which is set for launch on 3rd November.

This latest entry in the fast-paced microgame series contains 200 quickfire rounds, controlled via your Joy-Con.

There's co-op play for two players, plus party modes for up to four. A quick trailer shown off in today's Nintendo Direct featured a smattering of classic Nintendo titles repurposed as party game experiences, such as being able to skid down Princess Peach's slide from Mario 64, and an appearance from Olimar in Pikmin 1.

Our first look at WarioWare: Move It for Nintendo Switch.

WarioWare last popped up on the Switch in 2001, with Get It Together! "The Switch is the perfect home for Nintendo's freewheeling charmer," our Christian Donlan wrote in Eurogamer's WarioWare: Get It Together review.

