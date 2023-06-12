If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Everything shown during Ubisoft Forward 2023

Assassin's Creed Mirage! Skull and Bones! Avatar! Star Wars!

Assassin's Creed Mirage.
News by Lottie Lynn Guides Editor
Published on

Hello! Now that the Ubisoft Forward presentation has come to a close, it's time to go over everything that was shown during this trailer-filled summer showcase. It included a variety of updates for upcoming games and a selection of reveals - all of which you can find below with their accompanying trailer.

Below you'll be able to take a look at Assassin's Creed Mirage, Skull and Bones, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, among many other titles, ending with our first glimpse at gameplay from Star Wars Outlaws.

Ubisoft Forward began with the trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which will be released on 7th December 2023:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Official World Premiere Trailer | Ubisoft Forward

What followed next was a look at some Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora gameplay. I prefer to visit the Pandora from the The Pandora Sequence by Frank Herbert and Bill Ransom myself...

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Official Game Overview Trailer | Ubisoft Forward

Next came a look at XDefiant with a trailer based upon footage taken from the closed beta. XDefiant will be released later this summer, and there will be an open beta first, running from 21st to 23rd June:

XDefiant: Community Reactions Recap | Ubisoft Forward

After this came the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown trailer, which made its world premiere during the Summer Games Fest 2023 last week. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be released on 18th January 2024:

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown - Reveal Animated Trailer | Ubisoft Forward

Alongside this trailer, came a look at some Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown gameplay. This looked a lot better than the reveal trailer!

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown - Reveal Commented Gameplay | Ubisoft Forward

Ubisoft then brought us a teaser trailer for the Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix anime, which will be airing on Netflix autumn this year:

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix | Official Teaser | Netflix

This was immediately followed by the trailer for smartphone game Tom Clancy's The Division: Resurgance, which will released sometime this autumn. You can pre-register now to unlock additional rewards, including the NYC Firefighter Set and Full Gold Weapon Skin:

The Division Resurgence: Tactical Action CGI Trailer | Ubisoft Forward

Skull and Bones came next bringing us a trailer and a sea shanty. It will have a closed beta between 25th to 28th August:

Skull and Bones: Sea Shanty Video (feat @HomeFreeGuys ) | #UbiForward

Next came a trailer looking at a variety of games, including the Jet Set Radio event for Roller Champions:

Roller Champions: Jet Set Radio Event Reveal Trailer | Ubisoft Forward

Said trailer also included a look at the skate add-on for Riders Republic:

Riders Republic: Skate Add-On Announcement | Ubisoft Forward

We also caught a glimspe of the Combat Evolved Crossover event for Brawlhalla, which will see Master Chief enter the fight:

Brawlhalla: Combat Evolved Crossover Reveal Trailer | Ubisoft Forward

Next came a look at The Crew Motorfest, which will be released on 14th September, beginning with a cinematic trailer. If, however, you purchase either the Gold or Ultimate Edition, you'll be able to play the game three days early:

The Crew Motorfest: Cinematic Introduction | Ubisoft Forward

After this we got to take a look at gameplay for The Crew Motorfest:

The Crew Motorfest: Gameplay Premiere Trailer | Ubisoft Forward

This was followed by a look at Assassins Creed Nexus VR for Meta Quest 2 and 3:

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR: CGI Announce Trailer | Meta Quest 2 & Meta Quest 3 | Ubisoft Forward

The Assassin's Creed news continued with a look at Assassin's Creed Codename Jade. This game will available on both iOS and Android devices, and you can now register for a closed beta:

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade Official Trailer

Assassin's Creed didn't stop there as we were next treated to the story trailer for Assassin's Creed Mirage, which will be released on 12th October:

Assassin's Creed Mirage: Story Trailer | Ubisoft Forward

After taking a short look at the game's storyline, we were given a look at some Assassin's Creed Mirage gameplay:

Assassin's Creed Mirage: Gameplay Walkthrough | Ubisoft Forward

The show ended with a look at gameplay for Star Wars Outlaws, which will be released in 2024. What did you think?

Star Wars Outlaws: Official Gameplay Walkthrough | Ubisoft Forward

Anything from Ubisoft Forward catch your eye?

