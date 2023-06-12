If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora releases this December

Na'vi-gate the world with new gameplay trailer.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Ubisoft's delayed movie tie-in from The Division developer Massive Entertainment, will release on 7th December.

Accompanying this news, Ubisoft shared a gameplay overview trailer for the upcoming release. It transports us to the franchise's never-before-seen Western Frontier, and covers things such as skill upgrades, mounts (you will be able to tame your own banshee) and introduces some of the game's new Na'vi clans.

It all looks rather Far Cry (our Na'vi has weapons training) with a dash of Horizon Forbidden West, if you ask me, but I will let you judge for yourself below.

Watch on YouTube
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Official Game Overview Trailer.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is set after the events of James Cameron's first Avatar film, and sees players joining up with other Na'vi clans to protect the world of Pandora from the "formidable forces of the RDA".

The game can be played in single player or via online co-op. When it arrives, it will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Amazon Luna. You can pre-order over on the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's site now, if you fancy.

Watch on YouTube
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Official World Premiere Trailer.

Ubisoft had previously pencilled the game in for launch later last, likely to co-inside with the arrival of James Cameron's Avatar film sequel The Way of Water, which arrived in cinemas last December.

Three further movie sequels are also on the cards, for release through until December 2028.

So, what did you think to it all?

Comments
