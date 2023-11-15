Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora season pass adds two story packs in 2024

Ubisoft has detailed its season pass for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

This season pass, which you can see a trailer for below, will include two story packs: The Sky Breaker and Secrets of the Spires.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Season Pass Trailer.

The Sky Breaker is scheduled for release in summer 2024, with Secrets of the Spires following in the autumn. Here's what Ubisoft has to say about those: "Face a mysterious shadow in The Sky Breaker story pack and engage in epic aerial battles as you discover the secret of the new canyon region in the Secrets of the Spires story pack."

Season Pass owners will also get access to a bonus quest known as Familiar Echoes on the game's launch (which is 7th December), and a Resistance bundle with an "exclusive gear set" for their Na'vi character and banshee mount.

If this season pass has caught your attention, you can pick it up with the Gold and Ultimate editions of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. There is currently no word on a standalone purchase.

Image credit: Ubisoft

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is set after the events of James Cameron's first Avatar film, and sees players joining up with other Na'vi clans to protect the world of Pandora from the "formidable forces of the RDA".

Our Bertie recently went hands on with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. While he admitted it "can be awkward", he is also a "sucker for the fantasy" that the game delivered on.

"In many ways, it reminds me of the films. I have concerns with them, but it doesn't stop me from watching and enjoying them. And nor do these concerns stop me wanting to go back into Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Loincloth, here I come," he wrote, leaving us all with quite the image.