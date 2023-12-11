How to locate the Resistance Headquarters in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora's beautiful jungle can be hard to navigate, especially at the start of the game when you need to find the Resistance Headquarters location.

Reaching the Resistance Heaquarters in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is home to both Na'vi and friendly humans. It's also where you can buy new equipment, so make sure you stock up on important items before heading out on your next mission.

Below you'll learn how to climb the waterfall and locate the Resistance Headquarters, so you can truely start exploring Pandora.

Resistance Headquarters location in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

After you've fetched some twigs, crafted some arrows and given So'leck some healing fruit, you're sent away to find the resistance base, which is located 'at the top of the waterfall'. The waterfall is easy enough to find. Hold RB or R1 on your chosen controller or the 'X' key on PC to activate your Na'vi senses and spot the glowing blue objective marker.

Keep an eye out for lift vines and hold the lift button to automatically hop up at the end of the climb. | Image credit: Eurogamer, Ubisoft

Once you're there, hop up to the right of the waterfall to find a pair of lift vines. They are orange pumpkins with long dangly bits that you can use to scoot up cliffs in just a few seconds.

Next, face the waterfall and turn 180 degrees away. Look up and you will see another orange lift vine pumpkin. Shoot it and a dangly rope will emerge.

It took us a short while to spot this one. | Image credit: Eurogamer, Ubisoft

Now all you need to do is turn back towards the waterfall and follow the path, hopping up from ledge to ledge to reach the top. Holding the jump button powers up your leaps and makes this a bit easier.

You'll quickly come to a pond at the top of the waterfall. Look for the orange tarpaulin and head in that direction.

Almost there! Head straight on to find the headquarters. | Image credit: Eurogamer, Ubisoft

After moving straight ahead for a minute or two you will find So'leck and the Resistance Headquarters. Here you get to buy new equipment and meet Na’vi-friendly humans, who look hilariously small from your 12 foot tall perspective. Look forward to some dramatic missions as soon as you leave the base, and be sure to stock up on resources so you're always able to craft the arrows you need!