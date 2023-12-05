Everything we know about Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is a first-person open world action-adventure title based on the Avatar universe. You start off as a Na'vi who had been taken by the RDA and trained by them to serve their cause.

After fifteen years being held by them, you find a way to escape but you end up realising that the world you were once part of is now very different to how you remember it. As you explore the world in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, you'll learn more about who you are, meet other Na'vi and work to protect your original home from the RDA.

If you're excited about this title, here's everything we know so far about Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Release Date

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora will be released on Thursday, 7th December 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Image credit: Ubisoft.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Setting

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is mainly set in the Western Frontier of Pandora itself. Alongside being able to traverse the ground in various exploration and combat scenarios, you can also take to the skies to roam around Pandora from above.

Image credit: Ubisoft.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Gameplay

From the official Avatar Frontiers of Pandora website, we know that you will have multiple options for engaging in combat. As you play, you'll be able to craft (as well as upgrade) specific weapons to suit your preferred playstyle. In the overview trailer, it's shown that you can hold up to five weapons in your weapon wheel at one time.

You can use traditional Na'vi weapons such as a Spear-Thrower and a Bow, or you can put your 'human' experience to good use by equipping weapons such as Assault Rifles. It seems like you'll need every tool at your disposal to survive your time exploring the Western part of Pandora as you battle the RDA and try to survive in a new, alien habitat.

Image credit: Ubisoft.

We know that you'll be able to customise your character to help you feel like a true Na'vi, which can come in handy when making connections with new clans that you meet on your travels - especially if you want them to help you out.

From the overview trailer, we can also see that you will be able to befriend different creatures in Pandora, infiltrate RDA strongholds and battle enemies clad in AMP suits. There's a lot for you to do!

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Season Pass

There's plenty of post-launch content to look forward to on top of the main release in early December for Season Pass holders.

Here's all of the story and quest content included in the Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Season Pass and when it will be available:

At Launch - Familiar Echoes (Bonus Quest)

- Familiar Echoes (Bonus Quest) Summer 2024 - The Sky Breaker (Story Pack One)

- The Sky Breaker (Story Pack One) Fall 2023 - Secrets of the Spires (Story Pack Two)

Story Pack One - The Sky Breaker

Due for release in Summer 2024, The Sky Breaker story pack will take you on an adventure beside the Zeswa Clan to explore the Upper Plains. You'll meet up with 'old friends' in a grand gathering of clans. However, this joyus occasion is short lived - a shadow looms in the sky over the festival, and it's your job to face the RDA to bring peace once more.

Image credit: Ubisoft.

Story Pack Two - Secrets of the Spires

Due for release in Fall 2024, the Secrets of the Spires story pack will bring you a brand new region that you will not have seen before Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.

The RDA have been mining in the area, destroying its natural beauty and endangering the environment. It seems that most of the conflict will happen in the air, meaning that your Banshee and aerial combat skills will be put to the test against the RDA.

There are also plenty of secrets and things to discover across the region to help you gain the upper hand against your enemies.

Image credit: Ubisoft.

Bonus Quest - Familiar Echoes

While you'll need to wait a while for the story packs, the Familiar Echoes bonus quest will be available to season pass holders at launch on Thursday, 7th December.

From the trailer, it seems that you'll be tasked with investigating heavy machinery deployments coming from a specific area on the Western Frontier.

Image credit: Ubisoft.

However, the bonuses don't stop there, as all Season Pass owners will get a bundle filled with exclusive equipment such as the Resistance Equipment Pack and a Resistance Banshee cosmetic set.

Image credit: Ubisoft.

That's everything we know so far about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora!