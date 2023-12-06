Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora physical version needs online connection to install

Owners of the disc version of Avatar Froniters of Pandora will need to have an online connection to install the game.

As noted by developer Ubisoft, players will need to install a day one patch, which is "mandatory" to start playing the game. This means a one-time internet connection is required. An internet connection is also required for co-op gameplay.

Once this patch is installed, however, those looking to head through Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora solo will be able to do so offline.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora gameplay preview.Watch on YouTube

This little nugget of tucked away information has already tripped up some players. Reddit user Interesting-Squash81 got their hands on their physical PlayStation 5 copy of the game early. When they went to install it onto the console, they were met with a screen showing the game's title and its release date. Fair enough.

The Redditor then tried changing the date on their console, in a bid to play the game early, but again they were unsuccessful. "The game launches, then I get stuck on that screen. I tried changing the date and launching it offline. No success," they wrote.

So, head's up if you are looking forward to heading over to Pandora in the coming days. Even if you have a disc, you will still need the internet to get going.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Meanwhile, if you are wanting to avoid any spoilers for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, a word of warning. The first eight minutes of the game have leaked online. I won't link to any of it here, but perhaps now is the time to mute various words and such on social media.

For more on the game, our Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora review in progress has just gone live.

"So far it's been just the game you'd expect: a lush and vibrant world spread over the typical Ubisoft formula," Vikki says following her impressions so far.