Prince of Persia side-scroller The Lost Crown announced

Surprise! Summer Games Fest 2023 has kicked off with the announcement of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, a new take on Ubisoft's classic series.

This latest entry has a modern side-scrolling feel, with puzzles and flashy boss fights.

It's coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S and already has a release date: 18th January 2024.

Today's reveal trailer showed a redesigned Prince with more chunky, cartoony visuals, platforming in 2.5D environments, and at one point seemingly meeting a version of himself. Time travel? Quite possibly.

In a press release, Ubisoft said this game is inspired by Metroidvanias and stars Sargon, "a young, gifted warrior, and member of an elite group called The Immortals".

"As they are sent to rescue Prince Ghassan, they will explore Mount Qaf, a once wondrous place, now cursed and hostile," the game's description reads. "Sargon and his brothers-in-arms will soon discover that time itself will be a treacherous foe and that the world balance must be restored."

We'll see more of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown at Ubisoft's own reveal event, next Monday.

This is separate, of course, from the now much-delayed Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remaster, which now lingers without a release date.