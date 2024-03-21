Princess Peach: Showtime! credits shine spotlight on game's developer

Nintendo has been keeping a tight lid on the developer behind Princess Peach: Showtime! since it was announced last year.

However, the credits are now out there, and we can confirm it was developed by the team at Good-Feel, and directed by Etsunobu Ebisu. This marks Ebisu's first directorial work since Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon, which was released on the Nintendo 64.

Good-Feel itself was founded in Japan back in 2005, and has been developing games for Nintendo's hardware since. This includes the likes of Kirby's Epic Yarn and Yoshi's Crafted World.

A deep dive into Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo Switch) A deep dive into Princess Peach: Showtime!

It has long been suspected that Good-Feel was behind Princess Peach: Showtime!, with datamined files from the recent demo pointing towards the developer. When Eurogamer asked Nintendo for comment on these files earlier this year, the Mario maker simply said we had to wait for the game's credits to find out. So, we did.

You can check out the credits for Princess Peach: Showtime! yourself via this YouTube link, however please be aware this video also includes the game's final boss and ending.

We recently awarded Princess Peach: Showtime! with an impressive four out of five stars.

"Princess Peach: Showtime! is unlike anything else. It shouldn't be like anything else - the action-adventure game is only the second instalment in Super Mario's 43-year-old history to make Princess Peach its primary protagonist, and it treats her like a proper, petticoated hero," Ashley Bardhan wrote in Eurogamer's Princess Peach: Showtime! review.

"When you're playing Showtime!, you don't need to worry about being a girl, or a man, or anyone else. You're Peach."