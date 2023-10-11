If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Want to stand the PS5 slim vertically? It'll cost you an extra £25/$30

While Sony quietly increases price of digital model in US.

The PS5 slim disc and discless versions stood vertically side by side with Dualsense controllers. A disclaimer in the corner reads "vertical stand sold separately".
Image credit: Sony
Liv Ngan
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Yesterday, Sony announced its "slim" models for the regular and digital editions of PlayStation 5, but not without some extra costs being introduced with the line.

For starters, both the regular and digital PS5 slim models will come with a hotizontal stand, but no base. A base is included in the box with the launch models, but if you want to stand the PS5 slim vertically, you'll need to buy a separate vertical stand (compatible with all PS5 models!) for £25, or $30.

For buyers in North America, the slim model of the digital PS5 is more expensive than the launch model, costing $450 compared to $400, despite its smaller size. The slim PS5 with a disc drive will remain at the same price of $500.

The price of the digital PS5 slim will not increase in the UK and Europe, though it's worth noting its £390/€450 price tag here already incorporates last year's price hike due to "high global inflation rates". At the time, PS5 prices in the US were not increased by Sony.

For friends across the pond, if you're thinking of buying a slim digital PS5 you'd better make sure to commit to being a digital-only buyer. The optional Blu-ray drive for the digital version costs $80, coming to a total of $530. The slim disc drive PS5 costs $500.

The slim PS5 disc version stood horizontally with a Dualsense controller
The optional vertical base being sold separately from the PS5 slim models. It consists of a metal ring with a plastic bit running through the middle, where the console sits.
£25 for one plastic base, which was previously included. Come on, Sony. | Image credit: Sony
About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

